The big move that could change the future of Toronto’s most popular beer forever

Fans of Mill Street Brewery are in shock after Toronto Star reporter Josh Rubin broke the news: Labatt is closing the brewery’s North York facility and shifting production to its massive plant in London, Ontario.

According to the article, the move, which follows Labatt’s acquisition of Mill Street a decade ago, will see 39 workers laid off, and it’s unclear whether many of its brews will survive. While the three remaining brewpubs will continue to operate in Toronto, Ottawa and at Pearson International, the future of Mill Street’s small-batch, locally crafted beers looks uncertain.

Mill Street started back in 2002 with a small brewery in Toronto’s Distillery District. From the beginning, they focused on being eco-friendly, making Ontario’s first-ever organic beer, Original Organic Lager. It was a big step at the time, and beer lovers quickly took notice. Soon after, they introduced Tankhouse Ale, a beer that helped them become well-known in the craft beer world.

By 2006, the small brewery had outgrown its space, prompting a major expansion. They converted their original brewery into a brewpub and, in 2012, opened a second location in Ottawa, continuing their expansion across Ontario. But even as they scaled up, they stayed true to their roots, maintaining a commitment to organic ingredients. In 2018, they made the decision to evolve their core lineup to organic, and by 2021, all of their beers were made with organic grains.

Despite the brand’s loyal following, the move to Labatt’s massive London facility has raised concerns about the brand’s future. In the Toronto Star article, industry expert Stephen Beaumont said he doubts that many of Mill Street’s beers — except for their Organic Lager — will survive. Similarly, beer expert Jordan St. John, also quoted in the Toronto Star, thinks only a few core beers, like Mill Street Organic and Tankhouse, will likely stick around, with most seasonal beers probably disappearing.