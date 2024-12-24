The festive Yule log tradition began with burning a log on the hearth during the first twelve days of Christmas. Today, the yule log takes the form of a delicious chocolate-flavoured cake decorated to resemble tree bark. Known as the “bûche de Noël” in French, it’s the crown jewel of the Christmas table, impressing and delighting guests as the perfect sweet ending to the meal.

Here are the best Yule logs in Toronto.

Charmaine Sweets Studio

Charmaine Sweets offers festive Yule Logs in Dark Chocolate and Vanilla Caramel options, both featuring handcrafted hot chocolate or vanilla cake, ganache or buttercream, and unique toppings like Large Macarons and meringue mushrooms.

Almond Butterfly

Almond Butterfly’s Yule log is back, bringing festive indulgence to your table with its decadent chocolate exterior, vanilla frosting, raspberry jam filling, and a sprinkle of candied pecans. This year, they’re adding a new twist to the classic with a raspberry pistachio flavour. Think vanilla pistachio sponge cake, housemade raspberry jam, pistachio frosting, and candied pistachios, all crowned with fresh raspberries and seasonal garnishe

Bomou

Bomouo Artisanal Bakery offers a $80 Yule log serving 10, boasting a Black Forest flavour. This indulgent treat features a decadent brownie base topped with cream Brule and griot gel, all enveloped in a creamy chocolate mousse.

Duo Patisserie

Among the lineup of Yule logs at Duo Patisserie, the star is the infamous Rouge. While the Santa belt cake may look familiar, this year brings a delightful twist with revamped components. This beautiful log cake is filled with earl grey mousse, vanilla sponge soaked in strawberry essence, red berry cream, raspberry gelee and an almond shortbread crust,

San Remo

SanRemo Bakery’s festive Yule log lineup is a delicious addition to their Christmas dessert menu. The Yule logs include three options: Milk Chocolate Dulce de Leche, White Chocolate Cranberry and Cherry Cream Cheese Chocolate.

Gouter

At Goûter Patisserie, the Bûche de Noël lineup is a delightful treat for the taste buds. The Elegance Yule Log, features 34% milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate crèmeux and velvety white chocolate cream. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s a decadent flourless chocolate brownie at its core. This is one holiday treat you definitely won’t want to miss!