The best Valentine’s Day brunch restaurants in Toronto according to the Brunch Babes

The Brunch Babes, Sarah Ballou and Alex Mladen, have built a huge following on Instagram with their spot-on recommendations. This Valentine’s Day, skip the candlelit dinner and celebrate love with brunch! Here are the Babes’ top picks.

1. Manita

This cosy Ossington gem is at the top of our list for Manita’s warm and intimate space and of course, the delicious brunch.

Must-Try: We recommend you share the breakfast sandwich made with the best aïoli, the Mediterranean plate filled with our favourite dips and a side of Manita’s french fries. 210 Ossington Ave.

2. Chantecler

This charming French bistro transports you straight to Paris with its intimate ambience and meticulously crafted menu.

Must-Try: Start with the French onion soup and end with the amazing croque madame. 798 Bloor St. W.

3. Alder

Celebrate any occasion at Alder, a breathtaking restaurant in the Ace Hotel. With live music every Sunday and a cosy, bonfire-like ambience, it’s a place you’ll never want to leave. Trust chef Patrick Kriss to deliver culinary perfection.

Must-Try: Lobster brioche as an appetizer, French toast, and, of course, it would be illegal to leave without having the coconut cream pie. 51 Camden St.

4. Annabelle Pasta Bar

Annabelle is a charming Italian restaurant that has become a beloved neighbourhood eatery. The menu is seasonally inspired and rotates with three fresh new pastas every week.

Must-Try: Start with a breakfast martini then share the pesto scramble & ricotta and the breakfast carbonara. 909 Davenport Rd.

5. Casa Madera

Casa Madera offers a luxurious brunch blending Mexican-inspired and Mediterranean coastal cuisine. The stunning interior transports you to paradise, while Casa Madera DJs and performance artists create a vibrant atmosphere.

Must-Try: Kobe A5 wagyu, churro French toast and the signature Casa margarita, which includes an unforgettable fire show! 550 Wellington St. W.

For more amazing Valentine’s Day ideas, click here.