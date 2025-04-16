The best Toronto Maple Leafs NHL playoff watch parties in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Tuesday and have now officially clinched the Atlantic Division (51-26-4)! The Leafs will finish the regular season at Scotiabank Arena this Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings, and playoffs are scheduled to begin this Sat, April 19 — the team will take on the Ottawa Senators in the first round. All of this really means that there’ll be tons of playoff watch parties taking place across the city (and considering how expensive tickets will be, these watch parties are expected to be packed)! Here are a few playoff parties to look out for in and around the Toronto area:

This is probably one of the coolest ways to watch the playoffs with friends and family! Experience the energy, intensity and excitement of every period on massive 24-ft, 360-degree screens with immersive sound — it’s the closest thing to being in the actual arena! There are also drinks and snacks available for purchase, as well as sports memorabilia giveaways. Tickets are $25.65/person, and all ages are welcome (28 Gristmill Lane).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RendezViews (@rendezviewsto)

Catch every playoff game at RendezViews — Toronto’s free ultimate outdoor playoff party! You’ll watch the action on a massive screen under the CN Tower alongside thousands of fans who bleed blue and white! If you want to be as close as possible to the action, you and your friends can reserve a table closest to the big screen (standard tables: up to 6 people, $300 minimum spent on food and beverages (pre-tax and 20% gratuity) | large tables: limited 8-person tables available with a $400 minimum (pre-tax and 20% gratuity). All you have to do is join the guest list for this 19+ event, and you’re good to go! (229 Richmond St W).

This year, Scotiabank is bringing back its free tailgate playoff parties! Tailgates will be located at Maple Leaf Square (15 York St), just outside of Scotiabank Arena. At every home and away game, Leafs fans are invited to watch the game on the big screen and cheer on the team together, while enjoying on-stage programming, appearances from special guests, giveaways, a live DJ, food and drinks, cool merch, pop-ups and more!

Each watch party begins two hours before the beginning of the game and only requires a free mobile pass via the Maple Leafs app to enter! These e-passes will be available the day before each confirmed game at 1:00 pm (although they sell out super fast, so try to access the app a few minutes before 1 to be ready). Click here for more info.

Cheer on the Leafs at Garden Square watch parties in the heart of downtown Brampton! These watch parties are free, so show up early, bring a chair and enjoy watching the game on a massive display screen with the community (12 Main St N, Brampton).

Watch, cheer and celebrate the Leafs (and other Canadian teams) at Rama Gaming House — a Canadian-owned and operated charitable gaming house! The watch parties include a live-themed room with massive HD screens, jersey giveaways, performances by a live band or stand-up comedian during intermissions, food and drink specials like classic wings with fries at just $5 and in-house craft beer for only $3.50, raffles, giveaways and more! (991 Kennedy Road, Scarborough).