The best events celebrating International Women’s Day in Toronto this week

International Women’s Day is around the corner, and Toronto is rolling out the red (or should we say purple?) carpet for a celebration of all things fierce, fabulous and feminist. From empowering marches and live performances to markets packed with women-led brands, the city is buzzing with ways to honour trailblazers, celebrate each other and keep fighting for gender equality. Whether you’re looking to get inspired, shop local, or just raise a glass to the incredible women in your life, here’s your ultimate guide to IWD events happening across Toronto.

March 8, 11 a.m. rally, 1 p.m. march

Toronto’s fiercest, loudest, and most unapologetic International Women’s Day rally is back— because the fight is far from over. Fighting For Our Lives, Building Our Resistance takes over the OISE auditorium on March 8. This isn’t just any rally; it’s grown to be the largest IWD march in North America, holding it down for over 40 years. And in a world where women’s rights are under attack (again), that legacy has never been more crucial. So lace up your boots, grab your best sign, and get ready to make some noise — because history doesn’t change itself.

March 8, 6 p.m.

Get ready to turn the comedy world upside down. Howl and Roar Records presents Queens of Comedy, crashing onto the scene at 2800 Danforth Ave, courtesy of The Comedy Bar. This isn’t just another open mic night; it’s a bold declaration: We are women, hear our jokes. With door prizes, side-splitting laughs, and an all-star lineup featuring Amanda Cordner, Ava Val, Nour Hadidi from CBC Laugh Out Loud and headliner Deborah Kimmett from CBC Debaters, prepare for a night where wit reigns supreme and every punchline packs a punch.

March 6-9, Square One Mall; March 7-9, Scarborough Town Centre

HER Market is a dynamic showcase of female ingenuity and entrepreneurship. This event features over 15 visionary vendors, thoughtfully curated swag bags and live DJs fueling the atmosphere. HER Market brings together women-owned businesses and creators across beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and promises to be a space where economic independence meets creative expression, building a community that champions resilience and elevates every voice.

March 8-16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ready to time travel with a twist? Toronto invites you to Todmorden Mills for a free trip through the city’s storied past — with a nod to the women who built it. At 67 Pottery Rd., the City of Toronto invites you to indulge in arts, crafts and refreshments while you uncover the legends of the honourable Jean Augustine, Chinatown’s own dynamo Jean Lumb and East York’s mayoral maverick True Davidson. Enjoy a guided tour of historic houses that spotlight local women’s history, and swing by the papermill gallery to check out the women’s history display case.

March 9, 4-6 p.m.

Join the flow at the International Women’s Day Yoga Fundraiser: Flowing for Our Sisters. 10XTO Athletic Club is taking over the world-class tennis courts at 107 Princes’ Blvd. for its third annual celebration. Enjoy a dynamic 45-minute Vinyasa class, knowing that 100 per cent of the proceeds benefit Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter. Roll out your mat, strike a pose and let’s bend, breathe, and rise together for our sisters in need.

March 7-9

Get ready to blast off into a weekend of cosmic creativity at the Women From Space Festival. This playful, interstellar bash at 918 Bathurst St. is all about turning the volume up on experimental tunes and visionary art. It’s a cheeky celebration where women — and non-binary, gender queer, gender fluid, and gender non-conforming artists — are redefining the soundtrack of the future. So strap in, kick back and join us as we orbit beyond the ordinary and groove among the stars.

March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate IWD among history and museum artifacts at ROM After Dark. This regular after-hours event will feature live performances, including Anna Sofia, DJ Cosmic Cat and the all-women Solidaridad Tango, delicious eats and fun interactive stations (such as a slumber party room). You’ll receive a free drink ticket and access to to the popular limited exhibitions, Nature in Brilliant Colour and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

March 28-29, 7:30 p.m.

Ready for a night of perfectly pitched chaos? Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown: The Musical in Concert is crashing into the Meridian Arts Centre on March 28-29 at 7:30 pm. This irreverent adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s cult classic spins a touching — and hilarious — tale of women and the men who can’t quite keep up, capturing every moment of pursuit, passion, and the art of saying goodbye.

March 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Get ready to mix petals with pints at Blooms & Brews: Bouquet Edition, hosted by Quince Flowers. This isn’t your typical date night — it’s a hands-on floral workshop where you sip craft beers from Left Field Brewery, create your own stunning bouquet, and toast to the brilliance of women. Mark your calendar for March 6 and join an evening based around Mimosa, the official IWD flower.

March 8, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tap into your creative side at Mono Studio’s Pottery Painting Drop-In on March 8 in honour of IWD. Swing by, grab a brush and bring your masterpiece to life — no reservations, no pressure, just pure artistic fun. Whether you’re painting for yourself, a friend, or a woman you love, it’s the perfect way to celebrate International Women’s Day with a little colour and creativity.

March 8, 2-6 p.m.

If you’re hoping to spend International Women’s Day learning from other inspiring women, look no further than the Immigrant Women in Business’ event celebrating the day on March 8. Tickets are free to this five-hour event if you happen to be a member, newcomer, activist or volunteer. Special guests include Garcia Hanson-Francis, founder at CADJPro Payroll Solutions and Community tax clinic initiative for immigrants and low-income workers, Magda Juliana Diaz, mentor and executive coach and Tara Myshrall, mentor and board member.