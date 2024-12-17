img GvROH23

The best Toronto cocktails of 2024

by Jennifer Schembri for Streets Of Toronto

Toronto’s cocktail scene in 2024 is serving up more than just drinks — it’s serving vibes. From smoky old fashioneds to glittering Palomas, bartenders are crafting liquid masterpieces that capture the city’s ever-evolving taste for bold flavours and inventive drinks.

Here are our favourite cocktails of 2024

Umami Old Fashioned

Winner of numerous mixology competitions, Frankie Solarik is widely regarded as the pioneer of Canada’s barchef movement. The mastermind behind some of the country’s most innovative cocktail bars, his latest venture, Bar Compton, exemplifies his craft. Each drink is an experience, and none more so than the Umami Old Fashioned. This isn’t your granddad’s nightcap — it’s a savoury, smoky blend of Japanese whiskey, reduced soy maple, pandan and lapsang. Complex and bold, it’s perfect for those who like their cocktails with a sharp, unexpected edge

The Night Ship

There’s nowhere in Toronto quite like The Shameful Tiki Room. With its tropical vibes, Polynesian-inspired bites and an atmosphere as vibrant as its décor, this lively haunt feels like an island escape in the heart of the city.For a cocktail that matches the energy of the room, try the Night Ship. It’s a bold concoction of Grey Goose vodka, St-Germain, espresso, allspice, grapefruit, lime and Ting — a drink designed to keep the party sailing all night long.

Paloma Quemada

Consistently flirting with the World’s 50 Best Bars list, Bar Pompette in Little Italy is where cocktails meet artistry. The Paloma Quemada is back, mixing tequila, mezcal, burnt grapefruit, nettle, whey and lime. Smoky, sharp, and dangerously drinkable; there’s a reason why the Paloma is Mexico’s favourite cocktail.

The Itty Bitty

Inspired by vintage hotel lobbies, Bar Mordecai is a pink-hued gem that serves up nostalgic snacks and cocktails. For those skipping the booze, the Itty Bitty is back on the menu —  a refreshing, non-alcoholic option that stands on its own. Perfect whether you’re sipping or skipping

Crimson Skies

At Mother’s Cocktail Bar, simplicity meets sophistication. They source premium natural ingredients, elevate them through fermentation and craft unforgettable drinks. The Crimson Skies stands out — a bold blend of macadamia rye, calvados, fig, gunpowder tea, herbal liquor, Islay scotch, red bell pepper and oregano. Herbaceous with a punch, it’s a drink that speaks volumes.

