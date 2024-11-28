The best places to meet Santa in Toronto this season

From city squares adorned with sparkling lights and tree ceremonies to festive window displays and the world-famous Santa Claus Parade, Toronto is abuzz with dazzling sights and celebrations of all kinds. And, with Christmas less than a month away, you might be wondering where to spot Santa Claus before the big day.

Whether you’re looking to snap a great photo with Santa before squeezing in a bit of holiday shopping or want to treat your family to a memorable day filled with Christmas cheer, here are the 10 best places you can visit Santa and his elves this December in and around Toronto.

On Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, the Sheraton Centre will host a Christmas brunch featuring a special guest appearance by the man of the hour — Santa! Enjoy a decadent brunch buffet, a meet-and-greet with Old St. Nick, and several family-friendly activities, including writing Christmas letters. For an add-on experience, check out the cookie decorating workshop — it’s perfect for kids of all ages (and those young at heart).

From now until Dec. 24, head over to Bayview Village to snap a professional photo with Santa and check out his newly designed digs — it’s swanky! While here, explore the many sleek shops and boutiques and get some holiday shopping crossed off your list. Select dates will offer sensory-friendly hours for visitors requiring a calmer, quieter atmosphere.

Relive the spirit of yesteryear, and enjoy Christmas with a 19th-century twist. On select dates until Dec. 23, Pioneer Village will host a variety of holiday festivities. Learn about the history of Christmas trees, meet Santa and his elves and get hands-on at Santa’s workshop, where traditional crafts will keep the kids entertained. For a magical experience, come after dark for Festive Nights at the Village.

This year, visit Santa in an enchanted castle — Casa Loma, that is. Enjoy craft-making with the family, live entertainment and plenty of memory-making moments. While here, explore the castle’s many rooms, including the Great Hall, where a designer 40-foot Christmas tree offers the perfect spot for a photo. With halls decked and trees twinkling, Christmas at the Castle is a not-to-miss event.

Throughout the holiday season, Toronto’s Distillery District transforms into a wintry village filled with festivities, sparkling lights and Christmas cheer. Come hungry and try giant roasted turkey leg or decant Raqluette melted over potatoes (a favourite Alpine holiday dish). Explore the many vendor cabins and discover everything from beautifully crafted beer steins to glass-blown ornaments, baked goods, and more. While here, stop by Santa’s Village for a few photos with the big guy in red.

The historic Ontario Legislative Building at Queen’s Park will be all lit up with festive cheer this December. On select dates, you’re invited to stop by and enjoy the spirit of the season, too. On Monday evenings and Saturdays, guided tours, Christmas carollers, refreshments and craft-making opportunities await! And let’s not forget: you’ll get a chance to meet Santa, too.

On select dates throughout December, the Greektown BIA will celebrate the season with live music, street performances, crafting workshops and more. For those in search of Santa, be sure to stop by the recently revamped Alexander the Great Square — currently decked out in blue and white lights — on Dec. 14 and 15. From 12-4 p.m., enjoy photo opportunities with the family, or bring your fur babies from 3-4 p.m. for a pet-friendly visit. Afterward, stay a while and check out the many fabulous restaurants and boutique shops of the Danforth.

For an experience the little ones will love, stop by Gerrard Square in Toronto’s east end for Santa’s Storytime. Tucked within a storefront turned event space, this 45-minute-long visit with Santa includes an interactive story read by none other than Father Christmas himself. After storytime, stay for a meet and greet and an opportunity to snap some adorable photos. With a portion of proceeds going to the SickKids Foundation, it’s a great cause to support during the season of giving.

What’s that high up in the sky? Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s Santa Claus enjoying breakfast at the CN Tower! And, on select weekends in December, you and the family can join him. Featuring a festive buffet of all your favourite breakfast goodies, the kids will love meeting Santa Claus and receiving a special gift from him. Afterward, head to the observation deck for breathtaking views of the city.

Mel Lastman Square is celebrating the season with plenty of bedazzled Christmas trees, sparkling lights and festive sights. From Dec. 6 until Dec. 23, visitors to the Holiday Fair in the Square will love exploring the many food trucks, artisan vendor stalls and Santa’s Village. Get toasty at the fireside lounge, snap some seasonal photos with Santa and his elves, and enjoy some good old family fun at this beloved North York event.