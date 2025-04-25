The best places to find cherry blossom-inspired food in Toronto

If you don’t have the time to witness the beauty of the cherry blossoms while they’re in bloom, there are plenty of Sakura-inspired food and drink options on offer at some of the best restaurants, bakeries and cafes across the city.

Here are the best cherry blossom-themed food and drinks to check out this spring in Toronto

Shu Cake Boutique

Started by five friends with a passion for pastry, Shu Cake Boutique offers beautiful Sakura cakes inspired by the cherry blossoms. The Kyoto features a salt-pickled sakura jelly top with mascarpone cheese mousse cake & Uji matcha mousse layer. The elegant bakery has two locations including one located downtown at 3 Wellesley St.

Miku

Miku Toronto is leaning into sakura season with a limited-time, seven-course tasting menu that’s all about spring. Available through April, the Sakura Kaiseki features delicate bites crafted by chef de cuisine Junnosuke Fujikawa, and a knockout dessert by pastry chef Glenda San Jose. Expect seasonal ingredients and Miku’s signature Aburi technique—wrapped up in a $175 dining experience that feels like a little trip to Tokyo (minus the jet lag).

Sasaki Fine Pastry

Markham bakery Sasaki Fine Pastry is offering sakura mochi to match the season. Featuring delicate cherry blossoms, topped with cream and generous amounts of white bean paste, these sublime creations are the sweet embodiment of spring. 3160 Steeles Ave E.

Minami

Minami Toronto is celebrating spring with a cherry blossom-inspired menu, available from April 1 to 30 during dinner service. The limited-time dishes capture the essence of sakura season, featuring delicate flavours like cured sakura flower, strawberries, ume and floral notes of elderflower and rose. Highlights include the Sakura Hokkaido Scallop Crudo and the refreshing Sakura Spritz, each showcasing Minami’s signature Aburi-style cuisine with a touch of springtime elegance

Neo Coffee Bar

Spring has arrived at Neo Coffee Bar! Their menu is blossoming with new products celebrating cherry blossom season. Indulge in the sakura latte or savour the decadent sakura-inspired cake with silky Tonka Bean & Vanilla mousse, tangy Morello Cherry crémeux and a floral touch of rose & flower petals.