The best panettone in Toronto

Panettone, the iconic Italian sweet bread, hails from Milan and dates back to the Roman Empire. Making this treat is a meticulous process, taking days to perfect its light, airy texture and rich, yeasty flavour. From traditional versions to modern twists like Chocottone, panettone continues to be a festive favourite, blending tradition with innovation.

Here are the most delicious and indulgent panettone from some of Toronto’s best bakers.

Eataly

Eataly just launched its first-ever global Panettoni collection for the holiday season, featuring four flavours: Classico, Pistachio Cream, Orange & Chocolate and Pandoro. Keep an eye out for panettone pop-ups at Eataly Yorkville, offering tastings and ticketed events. In Eataly restaurants, a dedicated panettone cart lets guests indulge tableside with housemade toppings like chocolate, chantilly cream or mascarpone cream.

Padaria

At Padaria, they’ve created two tempting options for their in-house Panettone this year. The first is a delicious mix of almonds, Belgian chocolate and candied orange, while the second is a three chocolate chocotone featuring dark, milk, and white chocolate. Both come beautifully packaged in a festive box, making them a great gift option for all the foodies in your life.

Spaccio

Spaccio’s Panettone Artigianale undergoes meticulous craftsmanship over three days. Using flour from a small mill in Italy’s Marche region, along with free-range eggs, butter, vanilla beans and their unique mother yeast, it emerges as a sweet and fragrant embodiment of the Italian holiday tradition. Available in Classico (candied orange & raisins) and Cioccolato.

San Remo

San Remo offers a variety of flavours for its in-house crafted panettone, including Nutella, pistachio, chocolate chip and orange. Additionally, they come in a mini size for a delightful bite-sized treat.

Mattachioni

Mattachioni‘s holiday panettone is a true work of art.Available in two options – Chocolate & Orange Panettone and Fruit & Nut Panettone – both are priced at $45.00, promising a festive treat for everyone to enjoy.

Mary’s Brigadeiro

If you haven’t tried Mary’s Brigadeiro’s Chocottone or missed out last year due to it being sold out, treat yourself! Their special panettone, filled with their signature chocolate Brigadeiro 54 per cent, is truly stunning. And for those crazy about Salted Caramel Brigadeiro, they’ve got you covered! From large to petit size, their panettone collection is ready for everyone to enjoy.