The best museums to visit in Toronto

The city of Toronto — known as a hub for all things culture and history — is home to world-class art collections, immersive experiences and groundbreaking exhibitions. Often rivalling our New York neighbours just south of the border, this city’s cultural landscape is as interesting and diverse as its people. Whether you’re drawn to ancient artifacts, modern masterpieces, or interactive experiences, Toronto’s museums provide endless opportunities for exploration. Here are some of the city’s most captivating spots and must-visit museum destinations for curious minds.

Starting strong with a city classic and personal favourite, standing in the heart of the city at 100 Queens Park, The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is an all-encompassing city staple where adventurers can explore a whole new world of art, world culture and natural history. One of the largest museums of North America, and the largest in Canada, it attracts more than one million visitors per year. While the artifacts may be ancient, the technology is always up to date — step inside the cinematic odyssey that is the Immortal exhibit and see through the eyes of a chimpanzee as they encounter the natural world, on until August 2025. Whether it be journeying through one of their immersive experiences or strolling the halls of Ancient Greece, the ROM team introduces new exhibits with the changing season. Don’t miss your chance to time travel with the ROM, no passport required.

Moving into one of Toronto’s more hidden gems, tucked away at 111 Queens Park is the Gardiner Museum and it’s the space to check out with the rise in pottery art. This intimate space is a love letter to ceramics. Whether it be Italian Renaissance or present-day Canada, these collections invite guests to step into the homes of master artisans from across the globe. With its thoughtfully curated exhibits, the Gardiner Museum offers a quiet escape into the world of clay, where every curve and glaze tells a story. Perfect for those seeking a tactile, immersive art experience, it’s a place where old-world craftsmanship meets contemporary innovation. The best part? Roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty with one of the many classes offered in their community arts spaces.

Known as the largest independent LGBTQ2+ archive in the world, the ArQuives has been a cultural landmark in the city since 1973. Located at 34 Isabella St., the ArQuives were established in an effort to recover, restore and preserve the history of queer communities everywhere, and they’ve never been more needed. In a time of political polarisation, the ArQuives team continues to be a resource and a catalyst for acceptance and celebration. With its rich history and unwavering commitment to preserving queer stories, the ArQuives is home to textual records, posters, photographs and artifacts that include a T-shirt and button collection. You can also visit for a tour of the building itself, or book a walking tour around the city that focuses on Canada’s LGBTQ2+ history.

Ever wanted to road-trip across Canada? Who needs to cross-country travel when you can see it all at a fraction of the size! Step into Little Canada and tower over some of the country’s biggest landmarks. Previously known as Our Home and Miniature Land, Little Canada is a mini museum located in the basement of The Tenor, near Yonge-Dundas Square in the heart of the city. While it may be mini, this museum is definitely mighty — from the CN Tower to the scenic beauty of the Rockies, this pint-sized version of Canada brings the best of the Great White North to you in jaw-dropping detail. You can even “littlize” yourself and either place yourself right into Little Canada for other visitors to spot, or take mini you home as a keepsake.

Fall back in time at 64 Jefferson Ave. with the MZTV Museum of Television, where the golden age of TV gets a modern twist. From vintage sets to iconic moments in broadcasting history, this quirky museum is an ode to everything TV — no remote required! Whether you’re a pop culture junkie or just nostalgic for the good ol’ days of cable, it’s a must-visit for anyone who’s ever binge-watched a series or grooved to a theme song.

Hit the ice at the Hockey Hall of Fame, located at 30 Yonge St., where legends are made and history is celebrated. This is the ultimate shrine for puckheads, featuring memorabilia, iconic moments and a chance to relive the glory of Canadian hockey greatness. Whether you’re there to see the trophies or feel the rush of victory, this is where the heart of the game beats, and trust us, it’s always a power play.

The Canadian Language Museum is a linguistic treasure trove where words come to life. Located in the Glendon Gallery, dive into the fascinating history of Canada’s many languages. Investigate it all, from Indigenous dialects to the Toronto accent we’ve all come to know and love. Whether you’re curious about how French-Canadian patois got its groove or how regional accents shape our identity, this museum’s got you covered with interactive exhibits and surprising stories, eh!

The Museum of Contemporary Art (reopening soon on April 17) is where innovation meets inspiration, showcasing the cutting-edge of art in a space as bold and daring as the pieces it houses. At 158 Sterling Rd., be prepared to find it all — from mind-bending installations to thought-provoking sculptures, this is where the future of creativity unfolds, often in ways that make you think, laugh or question everything. It’s not just a museum; it’s a playground for the curious, the avant-garde, and anyone ready to experience art in ways you’ve never imagined.

Put your best foot forward and stroll into the Bata Shoe Museum, where every step takes you through the fascinating history of footwear. From ancient sandals to sleek modern designs, this museum at 327 Bloor St. showcases how shoes have shaped culture, style, and even social movements. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or a fan of vintage chic, you’ll find a trove of stories and soles that’ll leave you inspired, from an exhibition dedicated to consumerism in the ’80s or one investigating crime in footwear.

Choo-choo! All aboard for the Toronto Railway Museum, where the tracks of history come to life. Located in the historic John Street Roundhouse at 255 Bremner Blvd., this vibrant museum takes you on a ride through Canada’s rich rail heritage. Experience the world with everything from vintage locomotives to interactive exhibits that’ll have you feeling like a conductor. Whether you’re a train enthusiast or just looking to track down some cool history, the Toronto Railway Museum offers a first-class experience that’s bound to leave you on track for more.