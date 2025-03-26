The best luxury hotels in Toronto

From white-gloved high tea and haute cuisine to exclusive spa packages and personal butlers, choosing to stay in the creme-de-la-creme of Toronto’s luxury hotel scene is an experience unto itself. Featuring world-class amenities, exceptional guest suites and unrivalled service, these are Toronto’s 10 most lavish hotels, as rated by guests.

1Hotel is perfect for those wanting to explore the best of the city. Leading the way in terms of sustainability, this luxurious, eco-friendly hotel does good for the earth, community and its guests through various green initiatives. Inspired by nature, spaces are designed with local recycled wood, beautiful greenery and other sustainable products, offering visitors a calm, curated escape. For entertainment, the hotel rooftop is the place to be. It features a spectacular pool and Harriet’s Rooftop — a beautiful restaurant and cocktail venue with lake views.

Spacious rooms fitted with luxurious finishes and spectacular views are all part of the experience at The Soho Hotel Toronto. Enjoy the seamlessness of mobile check-ins and hotel service, indulge in great dining at Moretti Restaurant and Café, or de-stress in the saltwater pool and steam rooms. With just 87 rooms and top-of-the-line concierge services, patrons can expect devoted attention during their visit. And, for an extraordinary stay, the three-storey penthouse suite is just the ticket.

Recently renovated, the Park Hyatt stands directly adjacent to the ROM and a short stroll to Yorkville’s five-star shopping and dining experiences. Enjoy one of 40 elegant suites, which include separate living and bedrooms, or choose a relaxing stay in one of the well-appointed guest rooms. Head to the Writer’s Room on the 17th floor for cocktails with a city view, or visit the Stillwater Spa for a day of pampering.

A luxurious resort-style experience with unparalleled views of Lake Ontario helps make Hotel X Toronto a top-tier option for visitors. With plenty of amenities for guests seeking downtime, including a movie screening room, a heated year-round rooftop pool and a spa that customizes relaxation treatments using olfactory senses, there’s lots to enjoy. As for dining, visit Valerie, a new rooftop restaurant with stellar views, or enjoy decadent comfort food at Roses Social.

The Fairmont is synonymous with luxury, and Toronto’s iconic Fairmont Royal York is no exception. A Toronto landmark since 1929, this hotel has hosted royals and stars for generations. Offering luxury accommodations with a classic flair, guests of this Jazz Age hotel will love the tea service and dining options within a Gatsby-esque setting. For a VIP experience, Fairmont Gold guests can indulge in an elevated stay at one of several residential suites with personal concierge services and access to an exclusive lounge.

Boasting elegant comfort amid some of the largest hotel rooms in Toronto, a stay at the Ritz Carlton is a pleasure. Enjoy dining options, including handcrafted Italian dishes at Toca, elevated British pub grub on Epoch’s sunlit kitchen terrace, or opt for afternoon tea; it’s a Ritz tradition. For relaxation, MyBlend spa offers exceptional skincare services, champaign manicures and an aroma-infused vitality pool.

From in-suite butler service to IT support, babysitting, fine dining and more, the Shangri-La has guests’ every need taken care of. Contemporary Asian-inspired guest rooms offer luxurious comforts and great views from one of Toronto’s tallest buildings. For a pampering escape, a top-of-the-line Turkish-style Miraj Hammam Spa boasts steam rooms, skin care treatments, whirlpools, and luxury cabanas.

Luxury abounds at the St. Regis Toronto. An excellent spot for holiday-makers, business trips and special celebrations, this five-star downtown hotel features stylish, contemporary guest accommodations with the finest attention to detail. Personalized butler services, sky-high dining at LOUIX LOUIS and indulgent spa and wellness treatments set the bar during a stay at the St. Regis. Afternoon tea and champagne evenings in the Astor Lounge are also experiences not to be missed.

Nestled in the heart of fashionable Yorkville, the Hazelton offers a luxury boutique hotel experience and remains a favourite spot for celebrities. Details like complimentary strollers, personalized concierge services and 24-hour valet make for an effortless stay. Spend an afternoon people-watching on the tree-lined sidewalk café, grab a meal at the renowned ONE Restaurant, or unwind at the spa — amenities include a saltwater pool, massage therapy, Swiss skincare treatments and a eucalyptus steam rooms.

Rated the number one luxury hotel for guest satisfaction, The Four Seasons Toronto offers award-winning accommodations in central Yorkville. Above the hustle and bustle of the city, suites provide a light and airy retreat within an elegant space. On-site fine dining at Café Boulud offers superb French culinary creations and artisanal cocktails. Multilingual concierge services, a rejuvenating pool and spa, family packages and even a Canada Goose coat lending option ensure guests have an extraordinary stay in one of Toronto’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

