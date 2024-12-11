The best liquor gift sets for Toronto sports fans

For the sports fanatic who enjoys a good drink, the LCBO has upped the gifting game. Why go for a plain bottle when you can snag a hockey stick filled with premium vodka or a sleek racing car decanter that doubles as a conversation piece? These playful options are perfect for adding a sporty twist to your holiday celebrations and might just score the MVP award on Christmas morning.

For the race car lover

Straight from Piedmont, Italy, the Mazzetti Race Car Grappa Chardonnay is as sleek as it gets. Housed in a Ferrari-shaped glass decanter, this uniquely distilled Chardonnay grappa is the most unique gift! Priced at $179.95, it comes with a ready-to-go gift box — perfect for the car-obsessed and the grappa-curious alike.

For the hockey aficionado

The Time Vidal Icewine bottle is a real MVP for holiday gifting, shaped like a hockey trophy that any player would love to show off. At $34.95, this fun nod to Canada’s favourite sport adds a playful touch to your dinner party. Not only does it pack a sweet punch of honey and apricot, but it will definitely spark some fun and lively conversation around the holiday table.

Put your shot on net with High Stick Vodka’s limited edition vodka stick. This 750 mL, hand-blown glass bottle isn’t just a pretty face — it’s filled with award-winning vodka distilled four times from Canadian grains. Priced at $89.95, it’s the ultimate gift for the hockey aficionado. Complete with a gift box, it’s a collector’s item that scores big points in any holiday haul.