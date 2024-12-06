The best holiday light shows to get your spirit stoked in and near Toronto

What are the holidays without the enchanting glow of dazzling lights to admire? It’s even better when these magical displays are part of a performance! This season, check out these stunning holiday light shows and festivals in and near Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by illumi Toronto ❄️ (@illumitoronto)

This magical annual event is touted as the world’s biggest light and sound show! Wander through a giant winter wonderland filled with snowmen, candy canes, reindeer, gnomes, giant snowflakes, and the big man in red himself. Step under the world’s tallest ‘Tree of Lights’, which is as tall as the Statue of Liberty (47 m) and is lit up by 176,000 LEDs.

A multi-coloured tree forest will also brighten up the surrounding village where you can sip on warm hot chocolate while admiring the view. You’ll be surrounded by 20 million gorgeous lights, separated into 16 universes — each with its own theme, music, and unique attractions! Run until the first week of January. (7174 Derry Crest Drive, Mississauga, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANDRA CROFFORD – Radio Host (@sandrasontheradio)

If you prefer to admire the lights from the warmth of your car, then this drive-thru Christmas light show is for you. Drive along a 2-kilometer route featuring your favorite holiday characters (from Santa and his reindeer soaring through the skies to joyful elves spreading holiday cheer), a dazzling drive-thru tunnel, and 2D to 3D displays, with over 2 million lights illuminating your path, harmoniously synching to the melodies of beloved holiday songs! Shows last for about 30 minutes and run from Thursdays to Sundays at various times, until Jan. 1, 2025, in both Mississauga and Ajax. (Dixie Mall, 1250 South Service Road, Mississauga | Ajax Casin, 537 Durham Regional Highway 2, Ajax).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heba Fakhir (@heba.fakhir)

The beloved Cavalcade of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square is a free event that transforms City Hall and its surroundings into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with thousands of twinkling lights, a skating rink bathed in lights, and fire and light festivals! Bonus: check out the festival’s interactive art installations (ECHO, Lunar Lanterns, and Twin Dragons) — these areas will be adorned in lights, visuals, or other interactive elements, illuminating the area and creating a festive aura! Runs until Jan. 7, 2025. 100 Queen St. W.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights (@winterfestivaloflights)

This annual festival is one of the most enchanting winter attractions in Niagara Falls and is Canada’s largest free outdoor light festival! Experience more than 75 magical holiday displays, filled with millions of lights along the Niagara Parkway and larger-than-life fireworks displays! Don’t miss the “Sparkling Winter Lights Falls Illumination”; this five-minute, choreographed light show transforms the Canadian Horseshoe Falls nightly (at 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm, and 8:00 pm), creating a festive atmosphere! Just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. Runs until Jan. 5, 2025. (Niagara Falls, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Botanical Gardens (@rbgcanada)

Until Jan. 5, 2025, stroll through the Royal Botanical Gardens’ scenic winter landscape to the backdrop of festive music while munching on delicious holiday treats, guided by the glow of twinkling stars! Hendrie Park has transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring dazzling lights, festive installations, and enchanting displays. Even your pup can tag along as the event is dog-friendly! Head indoors to warm up and admire the seasonal décor and vibrant plant displays in the rejuvenated Mediterranean Garden and the Breezeway. About a 1-hour drive from Toronto. (680 Plains Rd W, Burlington, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burlington Festival of Lights (@burlingtonfol)

What better way to bask in the holiday spirit than via a free light festival by the shores of Lake Ontario? Until Jan. 8, 2025, Burlington’s Spencer Smith Park will dazzle visitors with magically themed displays that illuminate the lakeshore with holiday lights. Stroll through the park and enjoy various light displays featuring everything from traditional holiday scenes with Santa and his reindeer to more fairytale-like designs, like dragons! Runs daily, from 4 pm to midnight (Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd, Burlington, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simcoe Christmas Panorama (@simcoepanorama)

This festival is just over 2 hours from Toronto, but well worth the drive! The Panorama River of Lights has been running for more than 60 years, making it one of Ontario’s oldest light festivals. Hundreds of decorated trees, over 60 displays, and more than 500,000 lights will turn Simcoe’s downtown parks into a winter wonderland! Sip on hot cocoa as you stroll under the lights and experience the magic of horse-drawn trolley rides and character meet and greets! Runs until Jan. 1, 2024. (50 Bonnie Drive, Simcoe).