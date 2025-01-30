46+ completely free things to do in Toronto

Toronto may be a city known for its sky high rent prices and overpriced lattes, but it’s a place where culture thrives on every corner—from street festivals turning entire neighbourhoods into dance floors and graffiti covered alleyways acting as makeshift galleries. This is a city rich in culture, but you don’t have to be rich to enjoy it, as long as you know where to look. Whether you’re new to the city or looking to explore the hidden gems, we’ve got you covered. This is your ultimate guide to adventure in Toronto without spending a dime, because the best things in life really are free.

Toronto’s hidden history

Did you know Toronto is home to a collection of historic sites you can visit for free? Scattered across the city, these hidden gems offer a glimpse into Toronto’s rich past, from charming 19th-century cottages to industrial hubs. Whether you’re into spooky ghost stories or hands-on history, these spots bring the city’s history to life without costing a dime.

Located at 250 Fort York Blvd., this landmark is a preserved space from the War of 1812, where the British, Canadian and Indigenous communities came together and stood hand in hand against the United States in their failed attempt to capture Toronto. Feel the past come to life and relive moments of Torontonian history through this immersive multimedia experience. Stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to flip through letters and memoirs, and take one of the free 45 minute guided tours. The last tour starts one hour before closing time.

Surrounded by skyscrapers in the heart of downtown, Toronto this tiny Victorian home explores the dark and twisted history of Toronto’s first controversial mayor. If you’re someone who can’t resist diving into this week’s political casualty, make your way down to 82 Bond St. and uncover William Lyon Mackenzie’s journey from journalist to exile, so long as you don’t mind sharing these halls with the undead. Brave enough to enter? Drop by Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m to 4 p.m. and go ghost-busting for yourself.

Transport back to the roaring ’20s and enjoy a life of luxury. Walk the lush gardens and gaze upon the lavish furniture at The Spadina Museum, located at 285 Spadina Rd. Once home of the Austin family garden parties and galas, step into a day in the life of high society living. Drop by Wednesday to Sunday anytime between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where you can stroll the gardens and grounds, or join fellow Torontonians for a free guided tour every hour.

Behind this cozy red-brick wall exterior hides the walls of a 19th-century farmhouse. With creaking wooden floors and flickering candlelight, you can almost smell the fresh-baked bread wafting from an old-fashioned oven. Drop by the home of David Gibson—Scottish immigrant, farmer, politician and rebel—Wednesday to Sunday, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. free of charge and let yourself be inspired by the Gibson family charm at 5172 Yonge St.

Tucked away in Thomson Memorial Park hides Scarborough Museum. More than just four heritage buildings, this time machine transports its participants into the past. From Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. wander through stories of Scarborough’s evolution, from Indigenous-owned land to bustling suburbia, while warming up by a cozy hearth or exploring the garden. With weekend festivals, culinary events and activities that keep all ages entertained. Don’t just learn about Scarborough—live it.

Ready to play detective? Head to Todmorden Mills at 67 Pottery Rd., tucked behind the Don River Valley. Once a bustling industrial hub, now a museum and cultural space, it showcases Toronto’s history from Indigenous roots to its industrial past. From Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., discover the stories that shaped the city, surrounded by scenic green space and historic charm.

Step into Colborne Lodge at 11 Colborne Lodge Dr. nestled in High Park, a charming 1836 lakeside cottage that once sparked the vision for the park. Home to John and Jemima Howard, artists and innovators, the lodge is a quirky mix of art, history and intrigue. Visit Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free admission and guided tours—perfect for a nostalgic escape into Toronto’s past.

If you’re a fan of Lorelai Gilmore’s Dragonfly Inn, check out Toronto’s Montgomery Inn at 4709 Dundas St. W. Built in 1830, this historic inn once hosted travelers with food, drink and games. Now, it’s a museum with period furnishings and stories of the Underground Railroad. Visit Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or stop by Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m. for the farmers’ market with fresh produce and baked goods. Get there early to try the Inn’s wood-fired bread!

Sipping in style

Toronto’s cafés aren’t just serving coffee—they’re brewing community. From poetry nights and art workshops to vinyl listening parties and board game meetups, these spots are turning your daily caffeine fix into a full-on experience. Whether you’re looking to get creative, grow your circle, or just enjoy a fun (and free!) event, these are the doing the most to bring people together—one cup at a time.

Known for their iconic Open Mic Mondays, The Painted Lady located at 218 Ossington Ave., is a rock ‘n’ roll gem with a “super unique, electrically-charged vibe” that’s been a staple in Toronto since 2008. Every Monday at 8 p.m. sharp, enjoy free admission to a high-energy open mic featuring performers of all genres with a full backline and professional sound engineers. Hosted by the talented Kunle, joined by The Great Monday Night Magic Band, it’s one of the best open mics in Canada. Plus, with frequent free events like community piano nights, DJ sets and more, The Painted Lady keeps the good vibes flowing all week long.

Library fun beyond the books

Toronto Public Library is more than just books—it’s a vibrant community hub with free workshops, author talks, cultural events and activities for all ages. No matter your interest, there’s always something exciting happening at your local branch!

Join the Discarded Book Club every Thursday night, beginning in September through to the end of February from 6–8 p.m. at Parliament Street Library and get creative with the library’s discarded books! Repurpose old pages into collages, cut-up poetry, zines and more. Drop in, get inspired and transform forgotten books into new works of art!

Join the Poetry & Song Writing Workshop Group at Cedarbrae Library for a monthly creative meetup! Whether you’re writing your own poetry and lyrics or just want to listen and discuss, this group offers the perfect space for inspiration and feedback. Meetings are held from 7–8 p.m. on select dates throughout 2025—registration required.

Enjoy a cozy afternoon at North York Central Library’s Tea & Entertainment! Every Friday from 2–4 p.m., catch a documentary screening in the Library Auditorium, followed by tea, coffee and snacks. It’s a free, drop-in program, with new films each week—perfect for a relaxing, movie-filled escape!

Join the Knit and Lit group every Tuesday from 6:30–8 p.m. at Perth/Dupont for a cozy evening of knitting and conversation. All skill levels and ages are welcome, so whether you’re a pro or a beginner, come stitch and chat. It’s the perfect way to unwind and meet fellow knitting enthusiasts!

Toronto social clubs

Looking to meet new people and pick up a hobby without spending a dime? Toronto is full of free social clubs where you can swap book recommendations, learn to crochet, or connect with some like-minded folks. Whether you’re into crafting, reading, or running, there’s a club waiting to welcome you—no membership fee required.

Love yarn and good company? The Toronto Crochet and Knit Collective hosts twice-monthly meetups, offering an open, inclusive space for fibre arts lovers and total beginners alike. Join their next gathering on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at The Maker Bean—needles and curiosity welcome!

The Midnight Runners Toronto crew is your ticket to fitness with a side of fun. Part of a global movement, the Toronto chapter meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. for weekly runs. This lively group also hosts boot camps, track sessions and even party runs. Check out their schedule on the Heylo app and get ready to sweat, socialize and maybe even dance your way through the city!

Queer Book Club TO is a free, monthly meet-up for queer book lovers, as well as special (ticketed) events like this month’s upcoming Queerly Beloved: Romance Book Swap & DIY Valentines on Feb. 9. Join the fun by heading to @queerbookclubto on Instagram and filling out the form in their bio—new members welcome!

Toronto Movies and Social Group is celebrating 12 years of movie nights and social fun! Every week they catch a film together and host a mix of free activities like trivia and karaoke. It’s the perfect way to enjoy movies and make new friends all year long.

Trivia nights for Toronto experts

Toronto is brimming with free trivia nights every night of the week, offering the perfect mix of fun, friendly competition, and community spirit. Whether you’re a trivia master or just in it for the laughs, these local spots across the city have you covered with exciting questions and even better company. Grab your team (or come solo) and join in on the quiz craze!

The perfect trivia event for the aspiring game show contestant, this regular trivia series pops up at all your favourite neighbourhood spots throughout the entire week. Head to Stella’s Kitchen or Bellwoods Brewery on Mondays, Collective Arts, Vivoli, True History Brewing or Sidebar on Tuesday, and so many more throughout the week! Visit each location’s website to reserve your spot in advance.

19. Trivia Night at Gabby’s

Head to Gabby’s on King West at 777 Dundas St. West for a free-to-play trivia night every Tuesday! Enjoy their full lineup of beers on tap and comfort food—all while testing your knowledge. Trivia kicks off at 8 p.m.., so arrive by 7:30 p.m. and get ready for some fun! Reserve your spot in advance online.

Join the fun every Saturday at Junction Craft Brewery, located at 150 Symes Rd. in the historic “Destructor” building! Trivia starts at 7:30 p.m., but arrive at 7 p.m. to grab a seat and enjoy their great selection of craft beers. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are a smart idea. Best of all, it’s free to play!

Toronto’s self-guided tours offer an interactive way to explore the city at your own pace, and you can easily access them through the City of Toronto’s website. From historical walks through iconic neighborhoods like Old Town to vibrant art and culture tours showcasing public murals, there’s a tour for every interest. Just visit the website to download your free chosen tour guide package and embark on an unforgettable adventure!

Toronto festivals you can’t miss

Toronto is home to a variety of free festivals that celebrate the city’s vibrant arts, culture and community. From music and film festivals to food and cultural celebrations, these events offer something for everyone. Whether you’re soaking up the beats or enjoying the outdoor cinema, Toronto’s free festivals are the perfect way to enjoy the city’s dynamic energy without breaking the bank. Keep an eye out for these incredible experiences throughout the year!

The Toronto Fringe Festival is a grassroots organization celebrating theatre. The festival brings uplifting stories from youth, emerging artists and BIPOC communities to the stage. During the Toronto Fringe Festival, the Fringe Patio offers free events for all ages, including family-friendly fun at KidsFest Club, making it the perfect spot to connect, celebrate and embrace creativity.

DesignTO is a non-profit arts and culture organization that celebrates design’s potential to create a sustainable and joyful world. Each January, the DesignTO Festival fills Toronto with exhibitions, tours, installations and talks, many of which are free, offering creative inspiration and community connection.

OssFest is a cherished annual celebration of Toronto’s vibrant Ossington strip, seamlessly blending health and wellness, local artisans and dynamic entertainment. With over 25 extended patios, live music and a welcoming atmosphere for both families and dogs, the festival offers a sophisticated yet lively way to enjoy the neighbourhood. Free to attend, OssFest epitomizes the spirit of Toronto’s summer festivals, drawing locals and visitors alike to celebrate community, culture and creativity.

Nuit Blanche returns to Toronto each year as a free, all-night celebration of contemporary art, transforming public spaces into extraordinary landscapes from evening to dawn. The event invites artists, curators and audiences to reimagine and experience the city through art, featuring a mix of unique exhibitions, cultural institution projects and independent works by local artists.

While the Toronto International Film Festival certainly isn’t free, there’s a way to enjoy some free screenings — get access to the best films all year long at TIFF with the Under-25 Free Pass! Sign up today and enjoy up to two complimentary tickets to all regular-price year-round Cinematheque screenings, along with other exclusive perks.

Toronto Pride, held every year during the last weekend of June, offers a host of free events to celebrate Pride Month. Join one of the vibrant marches, dance to beats at the DJ booths in the streets, hop on a Pride ride, and more—all free to enjoy. The heart of the festival pulses through the Church and Wellesley Village, where the community gathers to celebrate love, identity and inclusivity, with plenty of free giveaways, parties and more along the street.

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival, a premier event since 1987, brings world-class jazz to the city each year. Enjoy free live music at the OLG Grove in Burwash Quad on Victoria College’s historic campus, with plenty of seating on the grass or in Muskoka chairs. It’s a must-attend celebration of music, culture and community.

Founded in 2013, the Toronto Flower Market is the city’s first outdoor market celebrating Ontario-grown flowers. Running monthly from May to October, it offers free admission to explore local blooms, create your own bouquets and shop local vendors.

Luminato Festival Toronto, founded in 2007, is an international arts celebration that breaks boundaries between music, dance, theatre and visual art. Held each June, it offers free general admission events, including concerts, performances and installations, inviting everyone to experience bold, contemporary works in the heart of Toronto.

Each May, Doors Open Toronto offers free access to the city’s most beloved buildings and sites, allowing the public to explore spaces that are typically off-limits or charge admission. Past participants include Stackt Market, the Aga Khan Museum, the Toronto Islands and many more iconic locations.

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) is a grassroots charitable organization bringing outdoor cinema to communities across Toronto. Their annual summer festival features screenings in iconic parks like Fort York, Christie Pits Park and Corktown Common. With free admission and no ticket required, TOPS offers a chance to enjoy classics—previous screenings including Empire Records, Legally Blonde and Kinky Boots under the stars.

Farmers’ markets in Toronto offer a free, leisurely stroll through fresh produce, flowers and local goods. It’s the perfect way to explore neighborhoods, people-watch, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere without spending a dime!

The Sorauren Farmers’ Market operates Mondays from 3-7 p.m., with its winter season at Henderson Brewing Co. and summer season at Sorauren Park. This market features rotating vendors throughout the year, offering a variety of fresh produce and homemade treats. January’s lineup included Pierogi Me!, Alchemy Pickles and Smither’s Sausages, bringing local flavours to the community.

The Afro Caribbean Farmers’ Market wrapped up its fourth season in 2024, running every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1531 Eglinton Ave. W. It’s a perfect spot to discover authentic, hard-to-find ingredients, connect with local farmers, and enjoy a taste of the Caribbean right in the heart of the city. Stay tuned for the 2025 launch!

The Cabbagetown Farmers’ Market, Toronto’s first organic market, is a must-visit fresh, sustainably sourced, entirely free to browse hot spot. Originally founded in 2001, it now thrives in West Riverdale Park, connecting Ontario farmers and food artisans with the community. Shop farm-fresh produce, artisanal goods and experience a vibrant local tradition. The market runs every Tuesday 3-7 p.m., beginning in May until October.

Ice skating and more

Winter in Toronto just got a whole lot cooler with free skating opportunities around the city! From skating under city lights to gliding along scenic waterfronts, you can enjoy the season’s chill without spending a dime. All you need is your skates—and maybe a hot chocolate afterwards!

The Bentway is your go-to spot for skating under the iconic Gardiner Expressway. Glide along their 220-metre figure-eight skate trail and enjoy free programming like Hot Chocolate Mondays and Skate Rentals on Thursdays. Whether you’re skating solo or with friends, there’s no cover charge for a fun-filled, community-centric experience. The good vibes are free all season long! Check out their website for hours and special events.

Skate by the lake for free this winter at Harbourfront Centre! Located at 235 Queens Quay W., this open-air rink offers free admission daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays)—plus free skate rentals every Saturday, thanks to the Waterfront BIA. Whether you’re gliding under the stars or sharpening your skills during the day, it’s the perfect spot for winter fun with friends and family. No tickets, no fees—just bring your warmest mittens and hit the ice!

Not a fan of outdoor rinks? TD Union Winter has you covered! From Nov. 28 until Feb. 2, Union Station transforms into a free indoor roller skating rink—complete with free skate rentals, lessons, DJ nights and 19+ winter mixers. Plus, enjoy live music and other free events all season long. Registration required for two-hour time slots—visit their website for details.

Toronto’s cultural gems

Explore Toronto’s cultural hot spots with free experiences that showcase the city’s vibrant arts and nature scene. From outdoor concerts and botanical gardens to theatre screenings and hidden murals, these spots offer a dose of culture without the cost.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Canadian Opera Company’s Free Concert Series. Set in the breathtaking Isadore and Rosalie Sharp City Room at the Four Seasons Centre, this year-round series brings a world-class lineup of musicians to perform in an intimate, glass-enclosed space—absolutely free! From classical to contemporary, there’s a performance for every taste. No tickets needed—just show up and enjoy the music.

Soulpepper Theatre’s Community Movie Nights offer a free, monthly film series that ties into the stage and culture. Expect cozy seating, free popcorn, discounted drinks from the Stage Door Cafe, and a curated selection of films with a twist. There’s limited capacity, so register in advance! The series also features themed nights and guest speakers to keep things interesting.

Enjoy the beauty of nature for free at the Toronto Botanical Garden! The outdoor gardens, including Edwards Gardens and the Don Valley Ravine, are open from dawn until dusk—perfect for a peaceful stroll or a moment of calm. While the Visitor Centre and garden shop have regular hours, access to the gardens themselves is always free! Just be aware of some path closures due to construction and weather, head over to their website for their schedule.

Catch live music by the water all summer long at Summer Music in the Garden! Every Thursday and Sunday, enjoy free performances by award-winning Canadian musicians and international artists from across the globe. From Iran to the Philippines, the lineup brings diverse sounds to one of Toronto’s most beautiful outdoor venues. Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of music and culture!

43. Graffiti Alley

Graffiti Alley, located in Toronto’s Fashion District, is a vibrant three-block stretch of street art and murals. Once a site for unsanctioned graffiti, it’s now a hub for legal art as of 2011 with the launch of StreetARToronto. Today, it’s a popular spot for photos, featuring works by artists like Duro the Third and uber5000.

The Image Centre (IMC) at Toronto Metropolitan University is Canada’s top destination for photography exhibitions, research and collections. With nearly 400,000 photographic objects, it hosts exhibitions from emerging and renowned photographers, along with engaging public programs. The gallery, located at 33 Gould Street, offers free admission and is open from 12-6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Free drop-in tours are available Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Get a taste of farm life, city-style, at Riverdale Farm in the heart of Cabbagetown! This 7.5-acre gem is home to a bustling crew of cows, pigs and chickens, along with lush gardens and ponds. It’s the perfect place for a farm-to-city escape—without leaving downtown. Whether you’re here for the critters, the crafts at The Meeting House or just to roam, it’s free and open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (yes, even on public holidays).

High Park Zoo is Toronto’s hidden gem where you can get up close and personal with bison, llamas, deer and even peacocks—all for free. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), this zoo is a perfect spot for a wildlife adventure in the city. Just remember: no feeding the animals (they’re on a strict diet) and ease up on the flash photography—you wouldn’t want your picture taken 100 times a day either!