The best cinnamon buns in Toronto

Cinnamon buns are a year-round treat, but there’s something extra cozy about indulging during the chilly winter months. Whether it’s a lazy Sunday morning or a quick pick-me-up after holiday shopping, these gooey, sweet rolls are the ultimate comfort food.

Here’s where to find the best buns in the city — because really, any time is a good time for cinnamon buns.

XO Bisous

At this bright, contemporary café, coffee and sandwiches steal the show, but it’s the cinnamon buns that truly shine. Crafted by Genna Steckel, a classically trained French chef and the owner, these buns are a warm, gooey hug in pastry form. With a perfectly soft texture and just the right amount of spice, they’re the ultimate treat, whether enjoyed with your morning coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Bunners

Bunner’s Mama cinnamon bun is a vegan masterpiece: layers of cinnamon sugar wrapped in soft dough, baked in a sticky brown sugar glaze, and crowned with buttercream frosting. Gooey, soft, and utterly irresistible — this bun is pure decadence, no dairy required.

Bad Attitude Bread

Bad Attitude Bread brings plant-based flair to Little Italy, and their cinnamon buns are no exception. These vegan treats are a swirl of rich cinnamon-sugar goodness, baked to perfection and topped with a velvety glaze. Decadent yet guilt-free, they’re proof that indulgence doesn’t need compromise. Perfect with their artisanal coffee, these buns are a must-try for carb lovers in the know.

Bakerbots Baking

At Bakerbots Baking, the cinnamon buns are a masterclass in balance. With a lightly crisp exterior and a chewy, flavourful pastry base, these buns are far from being overly sweet.Instead, they deliver a nuanced hit of cinnamon and a gooey interior that’s indulgent without overwhelming. A perfect complement to their coffee lineup, it’s the kind of treat that keeps you coming back.

Phipps

Phipps Bakery has been crafting baked goods with love and care since 1986, and their Sinnamon Buns are a testament to their expertise. These pillowy-soft buns are slathered in rich cream cheese frosting, making them an irresistible treat.