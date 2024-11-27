The absolute best holiday shows and events in Toronto this season

Toronto holiday show season is brimming with unique and exciting events that offer something for everyone—whether you’re looking for festive cheer, quirky twists on classic traditions, or a bit of alternative holiday fun. From Cirque du Soleil’s magical holiday debut to an irreverent Die Hard parody and the return of the legendary Krampus Ball, there’s no shortage of memorable experiences to enjoy this December. Check out these top Toronto holiday shows and events that promise to make your season merry and bright with plenty of entertainment, laughter, and festive flair. Go to Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday-themed show, ‘Twas the Night Before…, will make its Canadian debut at Toronto’s Meridian Hall from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3. This limited engagement features 30 performances of acrobatics, festive cheer and stunning visuals. Based on Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” the show follows a young girl rediscovering her holiday spirit. With a cast of 26 international performers, ‘Twas the Night Before… blends thrilling stunts with reimagined festive songs. Known for its breathtaking circus arts and storytelling, Cirque du Soleil brings its magic to the holiday season.

See Yippee Ki Yay

This December, Yippee Ki Yay, a comedic parody of the 1988 action film Die Hard, hits the Lighthouse ArtSpace. Running from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12, the show is written and performed by Richard Marsh and directed by Hal Chambers. Yippee Ki Yay offers a humorous, irreverent twist on the iconic movie about cop John McClane rescuing hostages from terrorists in an L.A. skyscraper. The parody has been well-received for its playful take on the film, while still honouring its cultural legacy. Even Die Hard screenwriter Steven E. de Souza praised it, calling it “delightful and astonishing.” With its holiday timing, it taps into the ongoing debate about Die Hard being a holiday movie (it is), offering a fun, festive experience for adult audiences this winter.

See The Basement Revue

The Basement Revue returns to the Paradise on Bloor for its 16th season, featuring five nights of live music and literary performances. The eclectic variety show, hosted by singer-songwriter Jason Collett and writer Emma Healey, will run on Dec. 5, 12, 19, 21 and 28. Celebrated journalist and activist Desmond Cole will guest curate the Dec. 12 show. The Basement Revue has a rich history of mixing music, storytelling and poetry in an unpredictable, improv-driven format. Past participants include Feist, Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje, Broken Social Scene and many more. Expect surprise collaborations, with each night’s lineup kept secret until the performers hit the stage. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event celebrating Canada’s top talent in music, literature and beyond.

Go to Andy Kim Christmas

The Andy Kim Christmas concert returns to Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall on Dec. 4, marking its 20th year. Hosted by Andy Kim, the event will feature performances from top Canadian artists celebrating the season and supporting CAMH. Since its inception, Andy Kim Christmas has brought together legendary musicians to spread holiday cheer, with past performers including Sarah McLachlan, Feist, Ron Sexsmith, Metric and many more.

See Wizard of Oz

The fine folks at Canadian Stage are reviving the holiday panto made famous by the one-and-only Ross Petty. This festive, family-friendly production, running Dec. 6 to 11, puts a hilarious twist on the classic Wizard of Oz story, set in the whimsical world of TorOZto. Expect over-the-top parodies of popular songs, amazing costumes and thrilling sets, as Dorothy and her friends — Plumbum the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow — battle the Wicked Witch of the West End. It features a talented cast, including Dan Chameroy, Eddie Glen, Vanessa Sears and Julio Pulo.

Go to Krampus Ball

The legendary Krampus Ball is back on Dec. 7 at the Opera House. This annual alternative holiday costume party celebrates the darker side of the holiday season with a night of music, aerial performances, flow arts, burlesque and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress in festive costumes, whether as Krampus, a demon or other holiday characters like a Nutcracker or Sugarplum Fairy. The night will feature a wide range of music as well as performances by Squid Lid Ft. A.P.E., Projekt F, Bass Witch Ft. Me Time and Trick Casket. The Krampus Ball is an inclusive and wild celebration, promoting Toronto’s artistic talent while offering an alternative to the typical holiday festivities.