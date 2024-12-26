The 10 saddest Toronto restaurant closings of 2024

Everything must come to an end, but when it’s your favourite Toronto restaurant, the one where you celebrated milestones or the neighborhood gem that stood for years, it can be heart-wrenching. While new amazing restaurants open in Toronto daily, some can never truly be replaced.

Here are the saddest restaurant closings of 2024.

Squirly’s Bar

After 36 years of serving up cold beers, comforting eats, and a homey atmosphere, Squirly’s Bar is closing its doors for good. Located at Queen and Niagara, this beloved neighbourhood spot was a go-to for daily specials, global bites, and genuine hospitality in a scene increasingly driven by trends. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the team thanked their loyal patrons and staff. The final night was on November 16.

Fonda Balam

After three memorable years in Trinity Bellwoods, Fonda Balam , the beloved Mexican eatery from Kate Chomyshyn, Julio Guajardo, and celebrity chef Matty Matheson , closed its doors. The duo, renowned for their work at Quetzal, Rosalinda and Birria Balam, shared the news with mixed emotions on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the community’s support. Inspired by their travels in Mexico, Fonda Balam offered an authentic taste of regional flavours.

Reliable Fish & Chips

For nearly a century, Reliable Fish and Chips was a Leslieville institution, serving up Toronto’s most beloved fried seafood. Known for its crispy batter and tender fish, the cash-only spot on Queen Street East opened in 1930 and became a staple for locals. While it briefly closed in 2022 and returned with a fresh look, this time the closure is final, marked only by a quiet “permanently closed” update online. For loyal fans, Reliable was more than a restaurant— it was a tradition.

Flo’s Diner

In March, longtime Toronto favourite Flo’s Diner shocked its loyal patrons with the news of its sudden closure after more than three decades of service. A lease dispute led to the unexpected shutdown, leaving a void in the community. Stepping into Flo’s was like stepping back in time, with its retro decor and welcoming atmosphere. The diner’s tight-knit team, reflected in its high staff retention, spoke volumes about its deep sense of community and the enduring bonds forged over the years.

Fet Zun

Fet Zun, the beloved Middle Eastern gem on Dupont Street, is closing its doors on December 22. Owner Anthony Rose announced the news on Instagram, sharing the emotional toll of the closure and gratitude for the community’s support. Since 2019, Fet Zun’s mezze-style dishes and lively, rustic atmosphere made it a neighbourhood favourite. Rose also paid tribute to chef Mona, whose passion and warmth defined the spot. fFans can still enjoy Rose’s other restaurants, Fat Pasha and Schmaltz Appetizing.

Frilu

After six successful years, Michelin-starred Frilu in Thornhill announced its closure in June. Owners John-Vincent and Sandra Troiano shared the news on social media, reflecting on the restaurant’s rewarding journey and stating, “On to new things.” Known for its inventive, nature-inspired tasting menus, Frilu earned Michelin stars in both 2022 and 2023, along with the city’s first Michelin Green Star for sustainability.

Stack BBQ

After more than a decade of dishing out North Toronto’s best barbecue, Stack BBQ at Yonge and Lawrence closed its doors. Despite efforts to reach a lease agreement, the beloved smokehouse couldn’t align its vision with its landlord’s, marking the end of an era for the community staple. Known for its Southern Pride smoker and mouthwatering fall-off-the-bone ribs, Stack wasn’t just a place for great food — it was a home for loyal customers. While the location is gone, the Oakville outpost lives on, and the team is already searching for a new Toronto spot. It’s not goodbye, just a temporary pause.

Farmhouse Tavern

After years of serving comfort food in the Junction Triangle, family-run Farmhouse Tavern announced its closure in October. The beloved spot, known for its farm-to-table sandwiches, pasta and steak, posted on social media, citing changing times and the evolving neighbourhood.

Soul Provisions

Soul Provisions, the much loved Oakwood Village spot serving soup and soul pops, is closing its doors — at least for the time being. After five years, the family-run business is outgrowing its cozy space and won’t be renewing its lease .While the Vaughan Road storefront shuts down on November 17, the business isn’t gone for good. Pop-ups and frozen soups will keep the community fed while Sara searches for the perfect new home for the business.

Peaches Sports Bar

Back in November, customers were caught off guard when they arrived at sports bar Peaches to find it closed, with a notice from the landlord stating that rent hadn’t been paid. In response, the community rallied behind Peaches, with owners Veronica Sayes and Anthony Fushell launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for legal support and staff wages. However, shortly after the campaign went live, Sayes announced on Instagram that the bar would be closing for good.