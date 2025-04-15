The 8 best bakeries in Toronto where you can get the most decadent Easter treats

We’re just a (bunny) hop, skip and a jump away from Easter on Sunday, April 20, and bakeries across the city are offering the most delicious and decadent desserts to round out your holiday celebrations.

Here are the eight best bakeries to indulge in a sweet treat this Easter weekend.

Goûter

At the French pâtisserie Goûter, chocolate lovers are in for a sweet surprise this Easter. From classic chocolate bunnies to whimsical sugar cookies and those viral Cadbury egg–stuffed croissants, the treat selection is pure indulgence. But the true showstopper? A moist, spiced carrot cake crowned with rich cream cheese frosting and topped with a cheeky, egg-shaped marshmallow. Whether you’re in it for the chocolate or the charm, Goûter guarantees you’ll hop away happy.

La Diperie

At the award-winning ice cream destination La Diperie, spring has arrived in the sweetest way. Introducing their latest indulgence: a brand-new donut topped with crunchy mini chocolate eggs and a delicate, crispy kunefe nest. It’s a playful, picture-perfect treat that’s just as delicious as it is eye-catching — the ultimate way to satisfy your sweet tooth this Easter.

Good Behaviour

Two fan-favourite Easter flavours are up for grabs at Good Behaviour — available all month long at all three locations! Bunny Hop, the official flavour of the month, is back and better than ever. This seasonal sensation starts with a rich dark chocolate and marshmallow ice cream base, loaded with colourful mini chocolate eggs and fluffy mini marshmallows, then finished with decadent chocolate fudge swirls. Even the Easter Bunny can’t resist. Carrot cake Ice Cream, a beloved GB staple, also makes its springtime return. Featuring a spiced carrot ice cream base, this flavour is packed with chunks of real carrot cake, toasted pecans and luscious ribbons of cream cheese frosting.

The Night Baker

Easter is in full swing at The Night Baker, Toronto’s go-to for soft, chewy cookies with a creative twist. This year’s festive lineup includes Easter Eggies, Carrot Cake and the White Rabbit cookie. Plus, on Easter Sunday, they’re popping up at Evergreen Brick Works from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., alongside other local vendors serving up sweet and savoury delights.

Nadège

When it comes to Easter desserts, Nadège Patisseri e means business. Their extensive menu includes Easter and spring-themed cakes like the adorable Easter Bunny cake, featuring layers of rich dark chocolate biscuit, creamy milk chocolate mousse, tangy raspberry crème brûlée and light milk mousse. And would Easter even be complete without the addition of decadent chocolate? On the menu you’ll find adorable chocolate chicks and unicorns as well as colourful eggs.

Hop right over to Bobbette & Belle and let them help you celebrate the holidays with their picturesque Easter treats. This year they are featuring two stunning hand-piped Easter garden cakes, pastel bunny sugar cookies white and chocolate bark, Easter-themed piped meringues and more!

Patisserie La Cigogne

Traditional French desserts, like croquembouches, pastries, breads and chocolate, have earned La Cigogne a devoted clientele and they continue to up their game with a selection of beautiful hand-crafted Easter chocolates including white and milk chocolate bunnies, chicks and even adorable chapeau wearing ducks.

The Rolling Pin

North York’s favourite neighbourhood doughnut shop, The Rolling Pin, has rolled out an exciting Easter-themed menu that includes cakes, pies, croissants and cookies that are sure to please even the most picky of palettes. While everything is a must-try, the must, must try is the decadent tiramisu cream puff doughnut.