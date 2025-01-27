The 5 best indie cinemas in Toronto

If you prefer a more intimate movie-watching experience, Toronto has some of the best small indie cinemas in the province. Their facilities might not be as grand as the city’s larger theatres, but they’re perfect for showcasing niche content — everything from cult classics to foreign films, indie premieres, and of course, Canadian flicks! For those seeking a different cinematic experience, here are some of the best small cinemas in the city.

This beloved theatre in the Beaches has a single screen and shows a mixture of independent and foreign films, classic Hollywood films, and the occasional modern release. The building is also super historic — it was built in 1914 and is the second-oldest cinema still in use in Toronto! The venue has a retro/dated feel, with a popcorn concession stand and theatre entrance via closed curtains. Still, it’s well-maintained and the seats are spacious. Die-hard theatre fans can support the cinema by purchasing a reasonably priced membership (2236 Queen St E).

This historic venue nestled on Bloor St in the Anex District has been around since 1913, originally under the name ‘Madison Theatre’, making it one of the first theatre palaces in the city. Hot Docs took over in 2012, and despite the financial difficulties the organization has faced in the last few years, the cinema remains one of the top places in the city for smaller film festivals, shorts, panel discussions, and independent documentary screenings. Bonus: the venue has nostalgic dim lighting, giving off a cozy feeling that can be felt throughout the cinema (506 Bloor St W).

The theatre’s website is a bit eccentric, but perhaps it’s a good reflection of the films the cinema plays — a mix of mainstream and indie titles, with the venue leaning more toward artistic films and cult favourites that might not be shown elsewhere. The food is relatively good (great cocktails and hot dogs), and the building has an old-school, somewhat vintage décor (the ticket booth out front still exists, although it’s no longer operational). The Kingsway is also known for hosting midnight horror flick screenings, so it’s typically packed around Halloween (3030 Bloor St W, Etobicoke).

The venue is over a century old and couldn’t be any more different from, say, a large Cineplex — there’s only one auditorium with no seating assignment, and it caters toward older films, dark comedies, and more eccentric flicks. Still, the cinema has a huge fan base and there’s usually a long lineup to see live performances or classic screenings, everything from Twilight saga screenings to La Dolce Vita and even House Party. Facing a potential shutdown amid stalled negotiations with its building owner last year, the cinema evaded eviction after receiving tons of support for the preservation of the venue (400 Roncesvalles Ave).

This is a well-maintained venue (with nice reclining seats!) and it’s super close to transit, about a 1-minute walk from Union Station. The cinema is small and independently owned but its goal is to offer a VIP movie experience without the huge price tag — you can catch a mainstream flick for less than $14 (80 Front St E).