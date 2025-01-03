The 12 hottest tickets in Toronto this month from a surreal Swan Lake to Sum 41

If there is one New Year’s resolution that every Torontonian should consider, it is to partake in the incredible cultural offerings available each and every month. Why pay the steep real estate prices if not reaping the fantastic rewards? To that end, here are 12 of the biggest and best shows in the city this month.

Jerry Seinfeld

Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are bringing their hilarious live performances to Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 9 and 10. Fans can expect a night filled with their signature humour and witty observations in this special night of comedy.

Kim’s Convenience

Kim’s Convenience, the beloved play by Ins Choi, makes its triumphant return to Soulpepper Theatre, from Jan. 30 to March 2. This is the heartwarming story of a first-generation Korean immigrant family in Toronto, which inspired the hit TV series.

Sum 41

Sum 41, the legendary punk rock band from Ajax, is hitting Scotiabank Arena for a final Canadian tour on Jan. 28 and 30. With over two decades of music and unforgettable anthems, this is your last chance to see the band live in Toronto.

Matilda in Concert

Danny DeVito will narrate a special performance of Matilda in Concert with the TSO on Jan. 25, at Roy Thomson Hall. The event will feature a live orchestral rendition synchronized to the 1996 film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel.

Duck Pond

Experience the magic of Circa’s Duck Pond, a thrilling reimagining of Swan Lake that blends acrobatics, humour and surrealism in a spectacular circus performance. The production runs Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, at Meridian Arts Centre.

Fifteen Dogs

Fifteen Dogs, a captivating stage adaptation of Toronto writer André Alexis’s award-winning novel, explores what happens when the gods Hermes and Apollo grant human consciousness to a group of dogs. It runs at CAA Theatre, Jan. 28 to Feb. 16.

Catch A Fire

Our former Post City editor and talented writer-about-town Ben Kaplan is launching his new book Catch A Fire with a special release party on Jan. 14 at El Mocambo featuring a performance by Toronto band The Brokes.

Adam Conover

Join comedian Adam Conover, creator, writer and star of Adam Ruins Everything, host of The Crystal Maze and the Netflix series The G Word, for a night of sharp, hilarious insights at Comedy Bar Danforth from January 23 to 25.

Joy Oladokun

Join singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun on Jan. 23, at the Axis Club, for a night of soulful melodies and powerful storytelling as part of The Blackbird Tour. This concert promises a special performance by a dynamic and thoughtful new artist.

Wights

Wights, a world premiere play by Liz Appel and directed by Chris Abraham, explores the complex intersections of language, justice and identity in the days leading up to the 2024 U.S. election. It runs Jan. 7 to Feb. 9, at Crow’s Theatre.

The Vaccines

On Jan. 21, the Vaccines will bring its energetic yet introspective sound to the Concert Hall, 888 Yonge St., showcasing tracks from the new album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations. Expect upbeat melodies and reflective lyrics with a fresh lineup.

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman, a two-time Emmy Award–winning comedian, actor and writer, brings her standup show, Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips, to the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on Jan. 31, for an amazing evening of comedy.