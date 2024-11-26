The 12 best holiday pop-up bars in Toronto

Toronto’s holiday pop-up bars are here, turning festive cocktails and over-the-top kitsch into a seasonal spectacle — one spiked hot chocolate at a time.

Melody

On until New Year’s Eve, Melody Bar transforms into a snow globe fever dream, packed with all the holiday sparkle you didn’t know you needed. Cosy vibes? Check. A menu that’ll melt your winter heart? Double check. 1214 Queen St. W.

Ginger’s

Ginger’s Cocktail Bar transforms into a holiday hot spot with over-the-top decor, holiday cocktails and a full menu of sweet and savoury treats. Plus $5 from every reservation supports the Daily Bread Food Bank. 12 Sousa Mendes St.

Java Jingle

Little Sister is cranking up the holiday fun! Sip on a Mrs. Claus martini, soak in tropical vibes and get in on the ugly Christmas sweater contest (because who doesn’t love a fashion disaster?). 2031 Yonge St., 102 Portland St.

Miracle Toronto

This holiday pop-up is bringing a festive fiesta with cocktails such as the Christmapolitan and Jingle Balls Nog. Expect Santa visits, drag shows and a cause worth toasting to — $1 from every drink goes to support Nellie’s. 875 Bloor St. W.

Christmas Carol

Frankie Solarik’s Compton Ave. is serving up a London-inspired holiday pop-up until Dec. 31. Enjoy festive cocktails like the Rudolf negroni, cosy tunes and decor that screams Christmas cheer. 1282 Dundas St. W.

Christmas on Queen

Aleria’s pop-up is a Christmas wonderland! Indulge in seasonal drinks like Naughty & Spice and S’mores on the Rocks, while surrounded by twinkling lights and over-the-top decor at every turn. 1070 Queen St. W.

House of York Holiday Experience

A chill wintry cabin retreat with a nostalgic twist, House of York brings all the Canadiana vibes. Until Dec. 21, unwind with seasonal cocktails in this snug space on the Main Mezzanine (formerly the Thirsty Elf). 100 Front St. W.

Nordic by BarChef

This cosy escape lets you chill in a yurt or by the firepit. Sip on holiday cocktails, such as Cedar eggnog, Snowstorm and Nordic Twist, while live music and festive vibes work their magic. 437 Wellington St. W.

Mistletoes & Margaritas

Papi Chulo’s holiday pop-up is back, and it’s a Christmas takeover. Lights, cocktails and enough sparkle to make the North Pole look dull! The tacos are spot on, and the festive cocktails are overflowing with holiday cheer. 121 Ossington Ave.

Speakeasy Whiskey Bar

The secret’s out: Speakeasy Whiskey Bar is back at Stackt Market and it’s bringing the holiday magic. Think low-key vibes, crafted cocktails, jazzy tunes and enough cheer to make Frosty jealous. 28 Bathurst St.

Giggly Christmas

Grab your crew (ugly Christmas sweaters? Absolutely!) and head to Project Gigglewater’s pop-up! If you thought last year was wild, just wait! This year’s bringing more sparkle, more cheer and all the festive vibes. 1369 Dundas St. W.

Tinseltown

Packed with elves and enough over-the-top decor to make your eyes sparkle, this pop-up at Novotel is teeming with killer cocktails and festive vibes. Plus $15 gets you with a drink to start the season off right. 45 The Esplanade.