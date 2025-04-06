The 11 most Canadian things to do in Toronto right now

The staycation is the new vacation as Torontonians and those across the country give the United States a huge pass thanks to the ongoing trade war. But, what a great opportunity. We all know the famous Toronto tourist attractions, but given the circumstances why not put a little Canadian spin on it. Consider this your Elbows-Up Tour of Toronto with 11 things to do that are filled with Canadian spirit.

Eat a peameal bacon sandwich at the St. Lawrence market

Peameal bacon is a Canadian culinary tradition — the delicious unsmoked back bacon rolled in cornmeal was invented in Toronto in the late 1800s by butcher William Davies! He built Canada’s largest pork processing facility, helping to establish Toronto as a major meat processing centre (hence, Toronto’s nickname, “Hogtown”). You can find the best peameal bacon sandwiches today at the St. Lawrence Market (92-95 Front St E), specifically at the Carousel Bakery (known as the home of the award-winning “World Famous Peameal Bacon Sand­wich”) and Paddington’s Pump (they have two versions of this popular sandwich — with and without cheese — on a kaiser bun).

Check out a Toronto Rock lacrosse game

Lacrosse is one of the few sports in the country that originated in Canada and is considered the national summer sport (according to Lacrosse Canada, it originated as a sacred sport played by First Nations people). Check out the Toronto Rock Lacrosse — it was the first Canadian franchise in the National Lacrosse League!

Down an epic Caesar (yup, this was also invented in Canada)

For those interested in a little boozy history, the Caesar cocktail (aka Bloody Caesar) is a Canadian concoction. The vodka–Worcestershire sauce–clam juice–tomato juice mix was invented by food and beverage worker Walter Chell in Calgary in 1969 (in his version, he added a dash of oregano and ditched the Tabasco sauce). The drink is still super popular in Canada — Canadians drink more than 400 million Caesars each year and Canada even has a National Caesar Day (the Thursday before the Victoria Day long weekend). Today, you can sip on some of the most epic Caesar cocktails across Toronto. Try Mildred’s Temple Kitchen’s (85 Hanna Ave.) Bungalow Island Caesar — a mix of small batch craft vodka, Walter’s classic craft Caesar mix, a drop of Red-Hot Millie Peppers hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, freshly grated horseradish and curly celery!

Go to a hockey game

It’s no surprise that ice hockey is considered Canada’s national winter sport — Team Canada won gold in six of the past seven best-on-best international tournaments, including a recent overtime win at the 4-Nations Face-Off Championship Game in February! While in The Six, check out a Toronto Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena — the Leafs were recently named the most valuable team in the NHL and, as of publication, rank first in the Eastern conference! Or check out a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) game — the Toronto Sceptres currently rank second in the league.

Embrace Canadian art

Toronto has a thriving arts and culture scene and is renowned for its unique art galleries, exhibits and historic museums! For a true taste of Canadiana head to the McMichael Canadian Art Collection (10365 Islington Ave) in Vaughan for quintessential Canadian art collections, such as contemporary drawings from Kinngait Inuit artists and greats like Emily Carr and the Group of Seven. Or browse through the more than 300 works from the Group of Seven (famous Canadian landscape painters from 1920 to 1933) at the Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas St W), as part of the Thomson Collection.

Play a game (or two) of five-pin bowling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamrock Bowl & RestoBar (@shamrockbowlandrestobar)

Five-pin bowling was invented by Thomas F. Ryan at his Toronto Bowling Club way back in 1909, making the game quintessentially Canadian! Apparently, Ryan came up with the idea after patrons complained that 10-pin bowling was too time-consuming and the balls were too heavy. With five-pin bowling, the pin sizes are cut down and there are rubber rings around the pins. The game is mostly played in Canada — and Shamrock Bowl and Restobar (280 Coxwell Ave) hosts the oldest and largest 5-pin bowling alley in Toronto!

Check out a great Canadian artist at a great Toronto venue

Toronto has some of the best venues that showcase Canadian talent. Visit iconic spaces like Massey Hall (178 Victoria St) — known for showcasing both the world’s biggest musicians as well as Canada’s brightest talent (Canadian musician/songwriter Chilly Gonzales will play live at the Hall later this month), and the Horseshoe Tavern (370 Queen St W) — great for local live music and emerging Canadian talent.

Visit the Monument to the War of 1812

For history buffs — the northwest corner of Bathurst St and Front St proudly displays Douglas Coupland’s Monument to the War of 1812 (aka, the Toy Soldiers monument). The monument shows one gold soldier standing up (representing a soldier from the 1813 Royal Newfoundland Regiment) and a silver soldier lying down (an American soldier from the 16th U.S. Infantry Regiment). During this infamous two-year war, Canada — which was then a British colony — successfully defended itself against multiple American invasions, which led to a growing sense of national identity.

Hit the maple sugarbush

Maple syrup festivals in Ontario offer a sweet way to explore Canadian culture and history, with several still running. Visitors can enjoy experiences like sugar bush hikes, tree-tapping demonstrations, and tasting fresh syrup on pancakes at various locations. Notable festivals include Pefferlaw Creek Farms Maple Syrup Festival (running until April 19), Brooks Farms Maplefest (until April 11), and the Muskoka Maple Festival (until April 26). Other highlights include the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival (April 5), which is steeped in a 60-year tradition, and the White Meadows Farms Sugar Bush Trek (until April 13), offering a hands-on experience with maple syrup production. Whether through guided tours, family activities, or local dining experiences, these festivals provide a fun and educational way to enjoy Ontario’s iconic maple syrup season.

Go on a butter tart tour

Apparently, the delicious butter tart has Canadian origins! According to reports, the first-known printed butter tart recipe can be traced back to the Royal Victoria Cookbook from 1900, published by the Women’s Auxiliary — the dishes consisted of ingredients commonly found in most kitchens in Barrie at that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerrard Street Bakery (@gerrardstbakery)

Today, you’ll find some of the most delicious batter tarts in Toronto (so perhaps, go on a butter tart tour?) Check out places such as the Gerrard St. Bakery (635 Gerrard St E), Bad Attitude Bread (816 Dundas St W), and Bà Nội (806 Bloor St W) — Bà Nội specifically sells old-fashioned butter tarts, with no raisins or pecans. If you can head a bit further outside of the city, check out Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival in Midland, just under a two-hour drive from Toronto! On June 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 200 vendors will sell handmade sweets and tons of butter tarts, including plain, raisin, pecan, walnut, Skor, maple, bacon, coconut, chocolate-covered, gluten-free, nut-free, vegan and more!

Dine on poutine

Poutine is synonymous with Canadian culture! The delicious plate of fries, melty cheese curds, and gravy is believed to have originated in rural Quebec in the 1950s, but Toronto has some of the best poutine spots in the country. Smoke’s Poutinerie (with locations across the city) is Canada’s largest and most original Poutinerie, with options like butter chicken and perogy to Philly cheese steak and double pork-flavoured poutine. Nom Nom Nom Poutine (707 Dundas St W) has poutine options for everyone, whether you’re a meat lover or a cheese enthusiast! Check out Chris Jerk (2570 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough) for a Caribbean take on this classic dish — try their jerk chicken shawarma poutine, jerk chicken breast sweet poutine or sweet poutine with no meat!