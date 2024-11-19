The 10 very best happy hour deals in Toronto

In a city where prices can quickly add up, Toronto’s happy hour deals offer a much-needed break. It’s not just about discounted drinks — small plates and snacks make it possible to unwind without breaking the bank. For those few hours, the city’s high costs feel a little more manageable and a cold drink with tasty bites is the perfect way to kick back.

1. The Rabbit Hole: Weekdays 3-6

The Rabbit Hole is a slick gastropub where British-inspired bites — think Welsh rarebit and beef tartare — meet a solid drink menu. During happy hour (weekdays, 3-6 p.m.), you can score $6.95 beers, $10 glasses of wine and $12 signature cocktails, all while perched on their cozy patio.

2. The Carbon Bar: Daily until 6

At the Carbon Bar, you can kick back daily until 6 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $10 wines, $7 beers and snacks like pastrami sliders and grilled shrimp skewers starting at just $7. The vibe is laid-back but stylish, with artsy decor and plush banquettes perfect for lounging. Pair your drinks with BBQ and Southern-inspired fare for a low-key, flavour-packed escape from the daily grind.

3. Union Chicken: Daily 2-5

At Union Chicken, where craft beer and fried chicken abound, happy hour is an everyday affair. Swing by daily from 2 to 5 p.m. for $10 house cocktails (think Smoked Peach Margarita or UC Berry Hard Iced Tea), $7 Mill Street Organic drafts and $7 mixed drinks. You can also sip on house wine for just $1 per ounce and enjoy 25 per cent off a range of snacks like Salt & Pepper Dry Ribs, Chicken Bombs and Buffalo Cauliflower.

4. Gusto 1o1: Monday-Thursday 3-5

At Gusto 101, a repurposed garage in downtown Toronto, Italian classics get a modern twist. Happy hour means $3 house wine, $13 spritzes and bites like crispy fritti ($4) or truffle-sauced Mafalde ($16). Whether you’re on the rooftop or by the wood-fired grill, it’s a spot where casual meets exceptional, with every detail designed to make you feel right at home.

5. Oretta: Monday-Friday 3-7

Oretta’s midtown spot nails modern Italian simplicity with a side of style. Happy hour runs Monday to Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., with bites and drinks starting at $6. Snack on roasted almonds and marinated olives, or toast with a Cynarotto spritz. Whether you’re after wine, beer, or a casual crostino, Oretta keeps it easy, fresh, and very Italian.

6. Böehmer : Tuesday evenings

Every Tuesday at Böehmer, it’s all about oysters and wine. From 5:30 p.m. to close, enjoy $24 oysters by the dozen and half-priced bottles of wine. The chic, sophisticated space, designed by Iron Chef Canada champ Paul Boehmer, sets the stage for a relaxed yet elevated evening. Whether you’re unwinding with fresh oysters or pairing them with a fine bottle, this is the perfect spot to indulge without breaking the bank.

7. Alice: Daily 4-6:30

At Alice, happy hour is all about affordable indulgence. Get $3 off cocktails, $5 Prosecco and a $19.99 steak and frites special, all in the heart of Little Italy. With its cactus-lined patio and cozy interior, it’s the perfect spot for everything from a casual drink to late-night bites — especially if you’re into Tomahawk steak and tequila cocktails.

8. Aera: Daily 2:30-6

Happy Hour at Aera is all about elevating the experience. Sip your way through $15 signature cocktails, $9 Sapporo on draft,and $12 select wines, all while taking in breathtaking panoramic views from the 38th floor. Whether it’s a midweek escape, a casual catch-up, or a chance to indulge, Aera’s sky-high vibe turns happy hour into a whole new experience.

9. Minami: Daily 2-5

Happy hour at Minami is a must. They’ve got creative cocktails like the Ume Negroni or Ube Nigori Sake Colada, which you pair perfectly paired with Aburi Sushi and unique bites. From 2–5 p.m. daily and again late-night, enjoy $12 cocktails, $8 highballs and a variety of snacks like Chicken Nanban and Truffle Dashi Pork Gyoza.

10. The Drake: Daily 4-6

Could The Drake Café be your new Happy Hour spot? Every single day from 4–6 p.m., they’ve got $1 wine by the ounce, $6 well drinks, $7 beers and cocktails starting at $10. Pair your drinks with a tasty mix of snacks, sushi and plates to keep the vibe going well into the evening!