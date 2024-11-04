The 10 best things to do this week in Toronto

Fall is here and the city is alive and well with plenty of arts, shopping, food and more to enjoy! From an art party to a Swiftie scavenger hunt, here are 10 things to do in Toronto this week.

See legends face off on the ice rink

This Sunday, hockey legends are going to take to the rink at the Scotiabank Arena for the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic! An exciting game between two star-studded teams, look out for Jayna Hefford, Eric Lindros and Vicky Sunohara as they face off in this annual game.

Source antiques at the Old Book and Paper Show

This Sunday, head out to Artscape Wychwood Barns for the GTA’s only paper and antiquarian book show. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to find it there; shop vintage fashion magazines, airline memorabilia, movie posters, poetry and so much more!

Enjoy Toronto’s first sober fest

Are you newly sober? Interested in exploring sober-friendly drink options? Just wanting to enjoy a festival without having a raging headache the next day? Head to Bevvy’s Soberish Fest at Henderson Brewing, the first event of its kind in Toronto. Explore premium non-alcoholic beverages, enjoy some on-site food for purchase and dance to music from DJ RAE for a night of hangover-free fun.

Attend an Indigenous music festival

Experience the very best in contemporary Indigenous music talent at the Tkaronto Music Festival, happening this week from Thursday to Saturday. The three-day festival will feature headliners like The Halluci Nation, Blue Moon Marquee and Toronto-based singer-songwriters Kristi Lane Sinclair — as well as the festival’s surprise headliner, Tanya Tagaq.

Join a theatrical U.S. election watch party

It may not be our election, but it’s likely most of Toronto will be tuning in on Tuesday when the U.S. presidential election begins. Do it with a bit of theatrical flair with Send In the Clowns: US Election Night Watch Party with Soulpepper Theatre, Nightwood Theatre, Necessary Angel and Talk is Free. Featuring drinks, games, live stream coverage and cultural analysis, the event is hosted by CBC Commotion’s Elamin Abdelmahmoud as well as special guests Joan Summers from Paper Magazine and Toronto journalist Jonathan Goldsbie.

Head to an art party

If the usual art auctions bore you, then head to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre on Thursday for ArtAttack! The annual event is a combined fundraiser, art auction and art party offering art enthusiasts of all kinds the chance to peruse work by over 50 visual artists and enjoy a night of surprises. Curated by four incredible curators, there will also be a silent auction table featuring experience packages.

Grab a bite at an apple pie fundraiser

Apple pie fans will be delighted to hear that they can grab a slice or two, for charity, this Saturday. Hosted by the Trinity Bellwoods BIA, the Apple Pie Contest and fundraiser will be raising money for St. Stephen’s Community House. All bakers are welcome to submit an apple pie to the contest, even professional ones, so bring your A-game — or come with an empty stomach and sample a couple pieces at $5 a slice and be the judge yourself.

Enjoy a Swiftie scavenger hunt

We’re less than two weeks away from Taylor Swift’s arrival in Toronto for her six-show Eras Tour stint, and there are so many ways to get into the spirit — including a Swiftie scavenger hunt at the ROM! The fully interactive game inspired by Swift’s lyrics takes you through all three floors of ROM in search of everything from her birthstone to stunning artworks. There’s a hunt on both Saturday and Sunday this week, with more to come throughout the month.

Have a weekend to remember at the National Women’s Show

From Friday to Sunday, The National Women’s Show is taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for a full weekend of shopping, food and wine, fashion, performances, photo booths, panels and so much more! Packed with free samples and endless entertainment, don’t miss the many celebrity guests as well as educational panels on everything from financial planning to all things culinary.

Have a laugh with the Giggly Squad

With almost 3 million followers between the two of them, comedians and reality show stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have built up a cult following thanks to their top-rated podcast, Giggly Squad. With an army of so-called Gigglers behind them, they’re taking their podcast on the road with Club Giggly — including a stop in Toronto on Saturday.

