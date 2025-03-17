The 10 best things to do this week in Toronto

Winter is here and the city is alive and well with plenty of arts, shopping, food and more to enjoy!

From amazing concerts to a themed dance party and ’80s trivia, here are 10 things to do in Toronto this week.

American rapper, singer and songwriter Jason Bradley DeFord, also known as Jelly Roll, is taking the stage in Toronto on Saturday as part of his Beautifully Broken tour. He’ll be performing hits from his latest album by the same name, and he’ll be supported by Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator.

The Grammy award-winning music and captivating performances of Irish and international dance of Riverdance is coming back to Toronto as part of a special 30th anniversary tour. Featuring a “new generation” of performers (none of whom were born when Riverdance began 30 years ago), expect a blend of the traditional and the contemporary at the premiere on Tuesday!

New York-based comedian Matteo Lane is taking his new standup hour on the road with his Can’t Stop Talking tour, performing in Toronto on Thursday and Friday. Previously seen on Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, Abbott Elementary and more, he’s also performed standup on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers. An oil painter and opera singer in Italy before getting into comedy, Lane also has his own cookbook, Your Pasta Sucks, releasing soon.

With the first official day of spring approaching on Thursday, celebrate the season (and the approaching warm weather) with Stackt Market’s Spring Equinox festival. Running from Tuesday to next Monday, March 23, enjoy yoga, mindfulness sessions, sustainability focused-events, and wellness workshops, vendor markets, live entertainment and so much more!

Going out doesn’t have to cost much money — and it can sometimes even be free! Soulpepper Theatre is back with its regular community movie night, and this Thursday you can snag free tickets to a screening of an amazing film set in Burlington, Ontario and written by Toronto filmmaker Chandler Levack, I Like Movies. Sign up online and enjoy a free movie night!

Prolific songwriter Diane Warren has written hit after hit for industry giants and has scored Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards as well as an Honorary Academy Award and 15 Oscar nominations. Celebrate the legend this weekend with screenings of Diane Warren: Relentless as well as two blockbuster hits featuring her songs, Burlesque and Armageddon.

Months after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has come to a close, there are still so many events to enjoy her music — including, this Saturday, a Taylor Swift Dance Party by Swifties Socials. Featuring her greatest hits, deep cuts, remixes and hidden gems, party all night with over 500 Swifties!

Test your knowledge of the past with Bata Shoe Museum’s Ultimate ’80s Trivia on Wednesday! From chart-topping music hits and iconic blockbuster movies to world-shaping events and retro footwear trends, this is your chance to prove you’re the ultimate 80s expert.

Since dropping hit single “Leave (Get Out)” that is still beloved to this day, Joanna Levesque (better known as JoJo) has captivated her fans with her incredible voice and a career that has taken her from Disney Channel icon to Broadway star and, more recently, author of a tell-all memoir. Now, she’s taking her Too Much To Say tour on the road, including a stop in Toronto on Wednesday.

Upgrade your Sunday drag brunch plans with one at the Lula Lounge that will feature an appearance from none other than Tynomi Banks, as well as Toronto’s dancing diva Just Peachy. Showgirls drag brunch will feature mimosas, prizes and more!

