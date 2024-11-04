The 10 Best Concerts in Toronto this month not featuring Taylor Swift

November’s lineup of concerts in Toronto is here featuring everything from rock legends and indie darlings to boundary-pushing artists. Whether you’re ready to belt out “Born to Run” with Bruce Springsteen at Scotiabank Arena, catch the soul-stirring harmonies of Ocie Elliott at Massey Hall, or lose yourself in the genre-defying magic of Sturgill Simpson (now Johnny Blue Skies), this month is a feast for your ears and your musical soul. And hey, if intimate shows are your thing, don’t sleep on Carol Ades at the Drake Underground – trust us, you’ll want to say you saw her when. November’s got something for everyone, and you don’t want to miss a beat, ahem.

Nov. 6 Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are bringing their tour to Scotiabank Arena. Finally! Bruce Springsteen, affectionately known as “the Boss,” is one of rock’s most iconic and enduring artists. For over five decades, he has captivated audiences worldwide. Accompanied by the E Street Band, his longtime backing group, Springsteen’s live shows are legendary.

Nov. 7 Kacey Musgraves

Ok, looking for an artist similar to Queen Taylor Swift but a bit more country than pop? It doesn’t get better than Kacey Musgraves, who is playing Scotiabank Arena in support of her Deeper Well. She is joined by two incredible opening acts in Nickel Creek and Lord Huron.

Nov. 14 Ocie Elliott

Straight Outta Vancouver Island, Ocie Elliott brings their lush harmonies and soulful vibes to the venerable Massey Hall. The Victoria, BC-based duo are amidst their biggest tour to date on the heels of the release of the single “Adelina.” The Ocie Elliott vibe is ideal for Massey Hall and its legendary acoustics. Should be a great show.

Nov. 16 Life Is a Carnival

The Band is one of the most legendary and acclaimed musical groups, well, ever. And it all started right here in Toronto. What better way to take a look back then to head to the “Life Is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour 24” at Meridian Hall . The star-studded lineup at this concert promises an unforgettable musical experience. Headlining the tour are artists Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers), Don Was, John Medeski, Terence Higgins and many others. These talented musicians will bring the Band’s legendary 1976 final concert to life, paying tribute to the original Last Waltz event, which culminated with a memorable rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Baby Don’t You Do It.” The show will run for four hours, offering a nostalgic and exhilarating musical journey.

Nov. 16 Adrianne Lenker

One of the great American singer-songwriters of the last decade thanks to her work with her band Big Thief, Adrianne Lenker also has an incredible solo career. Lenker released her fifth solo album Bright Future earlier this year. She checks in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on the Exhibition grounds on Nov. 16 for this show.

Nov. 22 Ombiigizi

Ombiigizi brings their electrifying blend of alt-rock futurism to the Monarch Tavern this month in support of the Anishinaabe-Canadian band’s new album. Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night where experimental sounds meet powerful storytelling—this is the show that’s bound to make an impact.

Nov. 21 Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson, known for his boundary-pushing sound and independence, is bringing his “Why Not?” tour to Massey Hall in Toronto. This concert marks his return to the music scene under the new moniker Johnny Blue Skies, coinciding with the release of his highly anticipated album, Passage Du Desir. Fans of Simpson’s genre-blurring music won’t want to miss this evening at Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall.

Nov. 26 Pat Matheny

Pat Metheny, the legendary guitarist with 20 Grammy wins across 12 categories, will grace Massey Hall on Nov. 26, as part of his Dream Box / MoonDial Tour. Audiences can expect an unforgettable night featuring his masterful playing on over a dozen guitars, alongside captivating stories spanning his nearly 50-year career.

Nov. 26-29 Tokyo Police Club

One of Canada’s most popular bands throughout the 2000s, Tokyo Police Club is signing off for good but in grand style with four shows at History. The high-energy band started as a bunch of Newmarket high school kids and took on the world with their infectious live performances and pop-punk hooks.

Nov. 27 Carol Ades

Swept up in the wave of incredible female singer-songwriters beginning with Phoebe Bridgers and including the likes of Lizzy McAlpine and many others, Carol Ades doesn’t quite get the same attention. But maybe she should. She is an immense talent, with a breathtaking voice and a penchant for poignant and honest songwriting. But, the good part of her not hitting it big just yet is that we can still see her in one of the city’s best intimate venues, Drake Underground. Worth a trip to Queen West for this one.

Stay tuned as we continue to spotlight Toronto’s must-see concerts and unforgettable performances each month.