10 things to do in Toronto with your kids over the winter break

If you can’t make it to the North Pole this year, there’s plenty of fun going on in the city to keep the kids entertained during the winter break in Toronto. From outdoor excursions to keep them moving, to indoor activities that are sneakily educational, get them engaged and unplugged… at least for a little while.

Visit High Park

1873 Bloor St. W.

The crown jewel of Toronto parks, the kids could spend an entire day exploring one of the many trails, nature walks and play areas including the legendary Jamie Bell Adventure Playground. Plus, there’s a zoo which is open year-round, an ice skating rink and a tobogganing hill located at Howard Park and Parkside Drive.

Immerse yourself in a light show

Upper Canada Mall

Inspired by the sounds and sights of the season, Holiday Nights of Lights is running until Jan. 7 and features immersive light installations, holiday decor and plenty of photo ops. A perfect winter break activity for kids who are the type to do their own exploring, make sure to put this dazzling Toronto show on your list.

Enjoy Winterfest

Harbourfront Centre

A brand new waterfront winter festival might be just the place to have some festive fun with the kids! Featuring indoor and outdoor artisan markets, food trucks and pop-ups and of course, outdoor ice skating on the Harbourfront Centre’s rink, visitors can also enjoy train rides on the Winter Express, roasting marshmallows over fire pits, taking Insta-worthy photos at holiday-themed selfie stations and a 33-foot-tall walk-in tree.

Tour a museum

Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queens Park

Explore the ancient worlds of Greece, Rome and Egypt, feast your eyes on rare and exquisite jewellery in the gem vault or get nose-to-nose with dinosaurs both big and small when you pay a visit to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) this holiday season. And with ROM for the Holidays, running from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, there’s even more fun to be had. Enjoy a scavenger hunt, live performances, hands-on crafts, a “hike” throughout the museum and more.

Get your glide on

Various locations

The skating season is in full-swing, so lace up and visit one of the number of rinks and trails peppered around the city. The Bentway (250 Fort York Blvd.), features a 220-metre loop just under the Gardiner Expressway. Lessons and refreshments are also available (yum, hot chocolate!), while the ice rink and skating trail at Dieppe Park (455 Cosburn Ave.) is a popular destination for beginners.

Visit the castle

Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

For your budding prince or princess, visit Toronto’s famous castle this winter break. Casa Loma’s Holiday Light Tour runs until Jan. 4 and will see the castle transformed into a dazzling spectacle of lights. Designed as a self-guided tour, guests can wander the property’s grounds including the gardens and tunnels, all while enjoying live performances and activities.

Peruse a market

The Distillery District, 55 Mill St.

Until Jan. 5, visit the historic Distillery District for the Winter Village, a holiday market unlike any other in the city. Full of truly picture-perfect moments including a 55-foot Christmas tree decorated with more than 60,000 lights and the LOVE Locks wall, the market will also feature eight vendor and 12 food cabins sure to please even the pickiest palette.

Take a hike

Various locations

Surprisingly, Toronto has a ton of hiking trails located around the city. Add a little snow, and the trails become more magical. Make sure to start small (1-2 km), layer up and don’t forget to pack the snacks. Tommy Thompson Park (1 Leslie St.) features 10 km of paved trails for walking and cycling, while Cedarville Park (443 Arlington Ave.) is a huge urban green space to take in some nature in the heart of the city.

Smell some flowers

Allen Garden Conservatory, 19 Horticulture Ave.

Thousands of flowering plants and more than 30 varieties of poinsettia are on display at Allen Gardens Conservatory. The indoor botanical garden also features six greenhouses including colourful blooms and lush plants from around the world.

Take a journey to Oz

Distillery District

For the kids who are still obsessed with Wicked a month later, head to Distillery District’s Illuminarium for a Journey to Oz. Featuring a 60-minute, 360° animated musical that reimagines the classic tale of Oz, kids will have a blast joining Dorothy and their favourite characters as they wind their way through Oz and dance through animated scenes!