Team behind one of Ossington’s best restaurants just opened another must-visit spot

Please and Thank You (P&TY) is a new restaurant and cocktail bar from the team behind the beloved Korean spot OddSeoul and the now-closed Neon Tiger, located on Toronto’s trendiest strip — Ossington Avenue.

The same focus on small-plate, ingredient-driven cuisine can be found at P&TY, a place ‘where good friends, great manners, and great food and drinks come together,’ according to an Instagram post.

A big part of the charm of Please and Thank You lies in its reasonable prices. Many of their farm-to-table dishes are under $20, like the tikka fried chicken bowl ($19) featuring mom’s chicken, mango slaw, mango gastrique and house chutney and the Burrata ($17) — creamy cheese wrapped in fresh puff pastry, topped with spices and served with honey-poached pears, toasted pistachios and mint.

Other standout dishes include the Togarashi pork ribs ($26)—a half rack of slow-cooked baby back ribs lacquered with a miso glaze, served with a side of slaw—and the lobster tartare ($25), featuring fresh lobster, apple, fish sauce, cilantro and topped with chili threads and scallions, served with crispy yuca chips. Both are so delicious, you’ll want more. And since this is a restaurant known for its small plates made for sharing, you absolutely can.

Cocktails take centre stage on the drink menu, and the list is extensive. Standouts like the Spicy Mango-rita and P&TY ‘Spresso ‘Tini shine for their unique flavour profiles — if you like a drink with a bit of punch, you’re in for a treat.

There’s plenty of snackable options to pair with their cocktails, like truffle mushroom poutine, a classic Caesar salad and an oh-so-good burger with melty cheese on a soft brioche bun.

The space at Please and Thank You is a vibrant blend of vintage elements and modern design, with exposed brick walls, plenty of space between tables and cozy booths. A curated selection of vinyl records sets the soundtrack, while rotating art exhibits showcase local talent.

As for the name, an Instagram post features a quote by Margaret Walker, an acclaimed poet and novelist: ‘Friends and good manners will carry you where money won’t go.’ Her words reflect the warm, welcoming spirit P&TY aims to create, where good company and respect are just as important as great food.

Please and Thank You is located at 108 Ossington Ave., and is open daily from 5 p.m. until late.