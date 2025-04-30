Taylor Swift’s favourite designer is working on a secret Toronto Maple Leafs collab

A celebrity designer known for creating the viral custom puffer that Taylor Swift wore to a Kansas City Chiefs game is working on a new project — and this time, it’s Toronto Maple Leafs-themed.

When Taylor Swift stepped out into the stands last year to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, it wasn’t just her star power turning heads. The puffer she sported, featuring Kelce’s name and jersey number, had everyone wondering where she got it. News quickly spread that it was actually a custom jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, and the then- 29-year-old designer (and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk) received a flurry of new followers and almost 2 million likes on her Instagram post documenting the process of making the jacket.

Now, it appears Juszczyk is creating what might be a custom game day look for someone close to the Toronto Maple Leafs. She teased a photo of her latest project on her story last week, showing a zip front emblazoned with a Leafs logo.

Before she designed the viral piece for Swift, Juszczyk had also been tapped to design custom game day looks for Brittany Mahomes (wife to fellow Chiefs play Patrick Mahomes), as well as celebrities including Simone Biles (who is married to Green Bay Packers’ Jonathan Owens) and Taylor Lautner. Her designs — including items she created for herself to wear to support her husband on the field — focused on turning traditional sports jerseys, T-shirts and merchandise into trendy pieces, ranging from jackets to blazers and corsets.

So it stands to reason that the Leafs project she’s working on might be for a family member or partner to one of the players. A few Maple Leafs wives and girlfriends have already been spotted in some custom looks earlier in the playoffs, including bomber jackets featuring the jersey numbers of their partners and custom bracelets made with the help of a Toronto jeweller.

Whoever is the one requesting this secret custom piece, they’ll be sporting a creation by a bonafide celebrity designer — Juszczyk has since reached over 1 million followers and struck a licensing deal with the NFL, allowing her to officially use the league’s logos on her apparel for her label, Off Season.