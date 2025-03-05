Surprising no one, Scotiabank Arena has second worst value in the NHL, report states

Cost is becoming an increasingly important factor for hockey fans (even for those with die-hard team allegiances), so a recent study ranked 32 NHL arenas to see where hockey fans can enjoy the best return on their money when it comes to enjoying a night out at the rink. Surprisingly, some of the biggest teams across the Eastern and Western conferences provide the worst value — including Scotiabank Arena.

We previously reported on how Scotiabank Arena is going through an extensive $350 million reimagination project, so patrons can explore a newly renovated 100 level concourse, modernized concession stands, remodelling of the Molson Brewhouse and a brand new premium social space. But not even this transformation was enough to give the space a higher ranking among NHL arenas.

Researchers analysed the average amount of money a family spends for a game night against fan scores based on factors like atmosphere, access, and food and drink. Each team’s stadium was ranked on a scale of 1-100, with the highest scores indicating the best value game night experience.

Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, was ranked as the second worst value for money, despite the Leafs’ $3.8 billion valuation (the highest in the league overall). With a stadium fanfare score of 4.14 and a value score of 4 out of 100 — a visit to the Arena doesn’t quite measure up to the USD 759.42 price tag (notably, the highest game night costs for an average family of four).

Scotiabank Arena only trailed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which scored 3.86 on the fanfare score and a mere 1 out of 100 on the overall value score (despite having one of the highest game night costs at $742.54).

“It’s fascinating to see some of the league’s biggest and most successful teams rank so poorly when it comes to value for money at their home arenas,” Marie Toland, Senior Editor from Slotozilla said in a statement. “In comparison, some of the smaller teams, while humble in their means, can provide a fantastic overall experience for families who may be looking for a more budget-friendly activity or for those dipping their toe into the world of hockey.”

As for the best stadiums — fans of the Florida Panthers enjoy the best game night experiences compared to the money spent. Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, has a fanfare score of 4 and a perfect value score of 100. At just $372.89 for a family of four, it’s worth it for hockey fans from Miami to make the 30-mile trip.

The KeyBank Center in the heart of downtown Buffalo has the second-best value. With a fanfare score of 3.86 and an overall value score of 97, Buffalo Sabres fans can enjoy a game night for just $380.56 per family.

In third place in the Slotozilla report, the Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus (the space boasts a cool 1857 replica Napoleon cannon and an interactive Fan Zone). Despite the Columbus Blue Jackets being one of the teams with the lowest franchise values ($765 million), the arena has a fanfare score of 4 and an overall value score of 94.

As for Scotiabank Arena — this summer, fans can expect a renovated Molson Brewhouse on the south 100 level concourse, featuring historic postal building windows as a backdrop and enhanced LED lighting, as well as upgrades to the open-concept broadcast studio at Gate 6.

