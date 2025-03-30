Spring is synonymous with a lot of things: fluctuating temperatures, the promise of patios and a general breath of fresh air, both literally and figuratively. But the season is also prime time for maple syrup. Ontario’s maple farms have been hard at work harvesting the coveted pancake topper, and the season is almost coming to a close, with most maple festivals closing after April 6. Witness the sweet process with a visit to a local sugar shack.

Maple Syrup Festival at Kortright

If you don’t want to go far from Toronto for a maple adventure, look no further than Kortright’s Maple Syrup Festival. Just 10 minutes north of Toronto, this sugar bush is a fan favourite for school visits in the area and is open every day of the week until April 6. Visitors can enjoy wagon rides, strolling entertainment, ice carving, magic shows and on-site demonstrations of how maple syrup has been made through the ages. New this year, visit at night for Maple Syrup Evenings featuring lanterns, an illuminated trail, campfires and more.

Mountsberg’s Maple Town

Make your way to Mountsberg Conservation Area in Hamilton to enjoy some spring maple festivities courtesy of Mountsberg’s Maple Town, running until April 6 on weekends and holidays. The sugar bush here has been producing maple syrup for more than 150 years. Activities include a maple trivia trail, historical sites including the first Indigenous sugar maker and of course an up-close at sugar making in the sugar shack. You can also enjoy maple taffy on snow or some fresh pancakes covered in maple syrup at the pancake pavilion. Once you’re done, pick up a few bottles of maple syrup and maple candies from the country store to enjoy on the way home.

Shaws Maple Syrup

Shaws Maple Syrup is one of a few sugar shacks participating in Orillia and Lake Country’s Tap into Maple event, running until April 6. Shaws offers all kinds of interactive maple-themed activities this month, including sugarbush tours, a hike on their historical walking trail, a horse-drawn carriage ride through the maple forests and indoor and outdoor seating for pancake meals. You can either spend the whole day at Shaws (open until April 13 for visits), or take a maple tour throughout the region thanks to Tap into Maple and visit five or six on your trip!

Trillium Ridge Sugarworks/Mahkwan Kadeek

Located in the Tyendinaga Township, Trillium Ridge Sugarworks has been producing sugar for over 40 years. Run by a mixed Indigenous-settler family who are members of the Wolastoqiyik nation, Mahkwan Kadeek is their Wolastoqey (Maliseet) translation of “the place where maple syrup is made.” The sugarbush welcomes visitors until the first week of April for school tours, the opportunity to hike their trails and to purchase maple syrup straight from the shop — and a pancake brunch if you reserve ahead.

Proulx Maple & Berry Farm

This Ottawa farm offers a maple festival every weekend until April 21, complete with taffy on the snow, access to the sugar bush and sugar shack, dessert, a hot or cold drink and maple candy. In addition, admission also gives visitors the chance to check out the petting farm, playground and four nature trails, horse-drawn carriage rides and even fire pits with s’mores kits or hot dog kits available. Don’t forget to grab your ticket online — you can purchase ones with a drink and dessert of choice included or admission only.