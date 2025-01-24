Stunning new bowling and games facility at the Well heats up during cold weather

It’s been two months since we’ve reported on the grand opening of National at the Well on Front St, and the popular Calgary-based resto-entertainment venue has since become one of the hottest places in Toronto for amazing food, drinks, arcade games, and of course, tons of bowling.
The massive bowling alley is possibly one of the venue’s biggest draws — the six-lane 10-pin bowling alley is illuminated by multi-colored LED lights and includes a nearby photo booth, so you can instantly capture your night of fun. It’s perfect for date night or just hanging out with a group of friends. Reserving a lane is easily done online: lanes cost $120/hour and can accommodate up to eight guests each. Shoe rentals are $5/person (although guests can bring their own bowling shoes and balls)!
If bowling isn’t your thing, then check out National’s arcade — it’s filled with air hockey tables, basketball machines, classic driving games, ping pong, foosball, and more. The arcade operates on a first-come, first-serve basis, so no reservations are needed, making it the perfect spot to have fun with friends and family after a meal. You can also watch a game on one of the venue’s 14 large-screen TVs or grab a partner and go dancing — the venue has a large dance floor and rooftop with a weekly rotation of local DJs to keep the party going every weekend!
The ‘best-in-class’ beer, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food are other main draws. One of the National’s most popular dishes is the Shrimp Roll topped with yuzu mayo, cabbage slaw, and cucumber on a toasted New England roll, served alongside crispy shoestring fries ($22).
For a healthier option, try the Yuzu green salad — a giant plate filled with mixed greens, cucumber, baby tomatoes, orange segments, radish, edamame, toasted pumpkin seeds, yuzu, and white balsamic dressing ($14.50). Or split an extra-large 16” pizza with a group of friends after work — the venue has traditional pizzas like cheese and pepperoni, as well as more creative options like “The National” ($30), topped with red onions, artichokes, sausages, basil, chili, and parmesan.
If you head over for out-of-office Happy Hour (Tuesdays – Saturdays, 2pm-5pm | Sundays, 10am-5pm) or a late-night Happy Hour (Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 pm–close | Sundays, 2 pm–close), share a tableful of snacks with your co-workers and split the bill! National has a ton of tasty options — munch on chips & guac ($6), tater tots ($7), 2-piece beef sliders ($13), five-spice dry ribs ($13), and achiote tiger shrimp tacos topped with pineapple, pickled onion, and lime crema ($6/taco)!
Of course, you’ll have to wash everything down with a drink or two. For Happy Hour, all wine is half-price, cocktails are $10, well spirits are $5, and select pints are only $3.99.
Popular local draughts include Lost Craft / Lost Light Lager (4%), Steamwhistle / Pilsner (5%), Bellwoods / Ultra Premium Lager (4%), or the High Park / Rings of Saturn IPA (6.5%). Cocktail lovers will enjoy the Mandarin Margarita (2 oz), filled with Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, mandarin, lemon, agave, and orange blossom, or the Hugo Spritz (3.5 oz), a mix of gin, elderflower, sparkling wine, and mint. Or if you’re in the dry January challenge, opt for a delicious dragonfruit soda. The venue has a capacity of 800, so the more, the better!
National at The Well is located at 486 Front St W.