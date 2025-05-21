Steps to protect against the emerging threats of SMS phishing

See all posts by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

Short Message Service (SMS) phishing, or “smishing,” has emerged as a significant threat, particularly for users of cryptocurrency platforms like Binance. These deceptive scams, delivered through text messages, are designed to trick people into giving out sensitive information. That can lead to substantial financial losses.

However, it’s no longer enough just to be wary of emails; your smartphone’s text message inbox is now a prime target for sophisticated cybercriminals. Understanding the nuances of SMS phishing and implementing robust protective measures is critical for protecting your digital assets and maintaining peace of mind.

This guide will give you the knowledge and strategies to defend against SMS phishing attempts. It will examine the tactics employed by phishers and provide you with actionable steps to identify and manage these threats effectively.

This article will cover techniques to enhance your digital security posture, from individual user practices to advanced security solutions. By staying informed and proactive, you can reduce the risk of breaches and navigate the digital world more safely. Here is how to start fortifying your defenses against SMS phishing and ensuring your personal and financial information remains secure.

Understanding SMS Phishing and Its Growing Threat

SMS phishing is a cyberattack that uses deceptive text messages to trick victims into giving personal information like passwords, credit card details, and cryptocurrency wallet keys. These messages often impersonate legitimate entities like banks, government agencies, or popular online services, creating a false sense of urgency or authority.

According to the IC3, phishing was the most prevalent type of cybercrime in 2023, with 298,878 complaints. Cybercriminals are increasingly favoring SMS phishing due to its effectiveness in bypassing traditional email security measures and exploiting users’ trust in text messages.

The rise of cryptocurrency has further amplified the dangers of SMS phishing. Platforms like Binance, which handle vast amounts of digital assets, have become prime targets.

Scammers often tailor their messages to appeal to crypto users, for example, by sending fake alerts about suspicious login attempts or withdrawal confirmations designed to mimic authentic Binance communications. These messages frequently include links that redirect users to fake login pages or malware-infected sites.

According to Kaspersky, nearly 900 million phishing attempts were detected globally in 2024. A significant number specifically targeted users of financial services and cryptocurrency platforms, highlighting cybercriminals’ growing focus on the financial sector.

This targeted approach can be particularly effective as it preys on users’ concerns about the security of their crypto holdings. That makes them more likely to act impulsively without verifying the message’s authenticity.

Key Steps to Identify SMS Phishing Attempts

Recognizing an SMS phishing attempt is the first line of defense against these scams. Phishers often employ tactics that exploit human psychology, creating a sense of urgency or fear to bypass rational decision-making. By being aware of these red flags, you can significantly improve your ability to spot and avoid falling victim to smishing attacks.

Tactic Indicator Recommended Action Suspicious Links Misspelled URLs, non-official domains Manually type website URLs instead of clicking links Urgent or Threatening Language Messages with scare tactics and immediate action demands Take time to verify the claim through official channels Unsolicited Requests for Personal Information Unexpected prompts for passwords, 2FA codes, etc. Avoid sharing sensitive information directly through SMS Unexpected or Unusual Sender Information Unknown numbers or unfamiliar formats Verify sender authenticity using official contact details

Be Wary of Suspicious Links

One of the most common tactics in SMS phishing is using links that appear legitimate but redirect to malicious websites. These websites are often designed to mimic the login pages of well-known services like Binance, aiming to steal your username and password.

Always scrutinize the URL in the SMS; look for subtle variations in spelling or domain names from the official website. For example, instead of binance.com, a phishing link might use binance.co or biinance.com.

According to Zscaler, typosquatting—where attackers register domains with slight misspellings or variations of legitimate brands like Google—remains a widespread tactic in phishing campaigns. Cybercriminals exploit common typing errors and brand recognition to trick users into divulging sensitive information.

It is best to manually type the URL directly into a browser’s address bar rather than clicking on an SMS link. That is especially important when accessing sensitive accounts, such as those on cryptocurrency exchanges or financial institutions.

Urgent or Threatening Language

Phishing messages frequently use urgent or threatening language to pressure you into immediate action. Phrases like “Immediate action required,” “Your account has been compromised,” or “Your funds are at risk” are common scare tactics designed to bypass your critical thinking.

Phishing messages often use fear-inducing language to exploit emotions and prompt quick, irrational responses. This tactic increases their success by overriding recipients’ logical judgment.

Legitimate organizations rarely communicate critical security alerts or request personal information via SMS using alarming language. Always be skeptical of messages that demand immediate action and take a moment to independently verify the situation by contacting the organization through known, official channels.

Unsolicited Requests for Personal Information

A significant red flag is any unsolicited SMS that requests personal information, especially login credentials, passwords, two-factor authentication (2FA) codes, or recovery phrases for cryptocurrency wallets. Legitimate organizations—particularly financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges—will never request sensitive information through text messages.

Binance, for example, explicitly states in its security guidelines that it will never ask for passwords or 2FA codes via SMS or email. If you receive a text message requesting such details, it is almost certainly a phishing attempt.

Instead of responding to the message, access your account directly through the official site or mobile app to check. If unsure, contact the organization’s customer support through official channels to verify if the SMS is legitimate.

Unexpected or Unusual Sender Information

Pay close attention to the sender’s information in SMS messages. Phishing texts may come from unknown numbers or email addresses disguised as phone numbers. While some sophisticated phishing attempts can spoof sender IDs to mimic legitimate sources, inconsistencies or unfamiliar formats can be telltale signs.

According to a report by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), many reported phishing attacks originate from numbers not officially associated with the impersonated organizations. If you receive a message from an unfamiliar number claiming to be from Binance or another trusted service, remain highly suspicious. Verify the sender’s authenticity by cross-referencing the number with official contact details on the organization’s website or through other verified communication channels. You can also check if the purported sender has a history of complaints associated with their phone number through online scam reporting databases.

Protective Strategies Against SMS Phishing

Combating SMS phishing requires a multifaceted approach that combines user awareness with strong security measures. Both individuals and organizations must collaborate to defend against these evolving threats. Implementing these strategies can considerably enhance your protection and minimize your vulnerability to SMS phishing attacks.

User Education and Awareness Training

The most critical element in preventing SMS phishing is user education. Regular training programs can empower individuals to recognize and respond appropriately to phishing attempts. Such programs should cover the common tactics used in smishing, red flags to be mindful of, and the best practices for handling suspicious messages.

A Verizon study found that human error accounts for 82% of data breaches, underlining the importance of user awareness in cybersecurity. Training should emphasize verifying requests via official channels, avoiding suspicious links, and never divulging sensitive information via SMS. Simulated phishing exercises can also be a valuable tool for reinforcing user awareness and fostering a culture of cybersecurity vigilance in both organizations and households.

Implement Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solutions

For organizations and individuals managing multiple devices, Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions offer a centralized, streamlined approach to security. These platforms allow administrators to enforce consistent security policies across all devices. That includes protection against phishing attacks through features like URL filtering and app vetting.

MDM solutions also support remote device wiping and locking, ensuring sensitive data remains secure in case of theft or loss. Reflecting the growing emphasis on efficient endpoint security, Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide predicts that by 2029, over 50% of organizations will adopt autonomous endpoint management solutions.

Use Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Platforms

In addition to MDM, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platforms provide another layer of security against SMS phishing and other cyber threats. RMM tools continuously monitor endpoints, including mobile devices, for suspicious activity and security vulnerabilities. These often offer real-time threat detection, automated patch management, and instant security alerting, enabling rapid responses to potential incidents.

A survey revealed that 89% of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) identified cybersecurity as the primary concern for their clients, emphasizing the critical role of RMM tools in addressing these security needs. RMM systems can promptly alert administrators to potential phishing attempts or compromised devices by continuously monitoring device security, allowing for timely interventions. Integrating RMM with other security measures—such as MDM and user education—creates a strong, multi-layered defense against evolving cyber threats.

Reading detailed insights on tools and techniques from expert sources can be invaluable for people and businesses who want to bolster their defenses against SMS phishing. Such resources highlight proactive monitoring, real-time threat detection, and comprehensive device management as key strategies to mitigate phishing risks.

Establish Clear Reporting Mechanisms

Creating clear and accessible reporting mechanisms is essential for effectively managing SMS phishing threats. Individuals should be encouraged to report suspicious messages—whether to their IT department in a corporate setting or the relevant authorities for personal issues.

Whether you are a crypto investor, business owner, or an aviation injury lawyer managing confidential client data, clear reporting mechanisms for employees to report suspected phishing attempts are essential. They ensure that phishing attempts are promptly investigated and addressed to prevent data breaches.

The Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) reported 932,923 phishing attacks in Q3 2024 alone, emphasizing the scale of this issue and the necessity for robust reporting systems. On a personal level, reporting suspicious SMS messages to your mobile carrier, and if applicable to bodies like the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, contributes to the broader effort to track and combat phishing campaigns. Prompt reporting not only protects the individual but also provides valuable intelligence to help identify and dismantle phishing networks.

Final Thoughts

The threat of SMS phishing is continuously evolving, demanding constant vigilance and proactive security measures. Understanding how these scams operate and implementing the protective strategies outlined in this guide can considerably lower your risk of falling victim to smishing attacks.

User education remains paramount, ensuring individuals can recognize and avoid phishing attempts. Advanced security solutions such as MDM and RMM platforms add an extra layer of defense by continuously monitoring and managing potential threats. Always verify unsolicited messages through official channels and report any suspicious activity.

Staying informed and taking proactive steps are essential for maintaining digital hygiene and safeguarding sensitive information amid emerging cyber threats like SMS phishing.

About Jeremy Diamond

Jeremy Diamond is a lawyer and member of both Ontario and Florida Bars. Jeremy practices in the area of Plaintiff personal injury litigation. Click here to learn more about Jeremy Diamond.