The top fashion trends to look out for on the streets of Toronto this spring

It’s officially one of the best seasons for Toronto style — we’ve survived this particularly strange winter, sacrificed an hour for the sake of sunshine after the work day, and now we are ready to hit the streets with less layers! What better way to prime yourself than to store away your cold weather clothes and pull out the light layers? If you’re in need of inspiration, we’ve rounded up the top fashion trends we predict will be hitting the streets of Toronto this spring.

Taste the (pastel) rainbow

Lest pastels remind you a little bit too much of Easter, trust that the 2025 iteration of this trend is much cooler — literally. The runways have been full of pinks, yellows, greens and blues that have been lightened up a few shades; butter yellow in place of lemon, pistachio green instead of deeper, leafy tones and, most of all, soft pinks. Our pick: This pink puffed sleeve maxi dress from Queen West boutique Tusk, featuring a red ribboned accent.

Semi-sheer

See-through styles have been trending for awhile now, but this season, designers have leaned into sheer fabrics that still offer some coverage thanks to artful draping and designs. Organza, in particular, has been having a moment, as well as tulle and super-fine silks. Styling these pieces in layers is your hack for incorporating that transparent dress that you used to only wear as a beach cover-up into your everyday wear — sheer over sheer keeps the flowy, gauzy look without baring it all. Our pick: This ruffled, asymmetrical shirt from Toronto brand Beaufille (pairs beautifully with the matching top).

Rad in plaid

Perhaps the most prevalent trend of the season, it’s an unexpected one for the warmer months — but considering checks are all about rebellion, the timing is certainly fitting. While a plaid mini dress might bring with it a heavy dose of nostalgia, designers are opting for softer, spring-forward takes on the pattern instead. Colour palettes of baby blues and soft browns, billowing plaid maxi skirts and puffed sleeve checked blouses give this trend a decidedly 2025 twist. Our pick: This plaid blouse with a pussy bow-inspired collar from Vancouver brand A Bronze Age, available at Roncesvalles boutique Frock.

Pocketful of spring

Utility fashion is exactly as it sounds: clothing with a purpose. Featuring plenty of pockets, zippers, buttons and straps, utility is what you make it — takes on this trend range from truly purpose-driven cargo pants that can withstand your most active days to vests featuring a dozen tiny pockets that, sure, can’t carry much but definitely look cool! Utility wear can lend an enviably casual and carefree vibe to your outfit, thanks to the often sturdier fabrics and purposeful designs. Our pick: This twill boiler suit from Canadian denim brand Duer.

Nautical style

We predicted this style trend last summer, and it clearly has some staying power — runways are saying ahoy to coastal fashion. Featuring nautical stripes, woven designs and natural fabrics, this trend is truly ideal for spring, ripe for layering opportunities that will take you from sunny days to chilly nights. Opt for fisherman knits, gold accessories and Breton stripes if you want to just dip your toe into the trend, but if you’re really feeling the maritime magic, we recommend leaning all the way in with fish prints and accents, netting-inspired shoes and bags and shimmery mermaid-core statement pieces. Our pick: This gold plated fish charm necklace from Snapdragon Designs.

Boho forever

Fringe, ruffles, lace and free-flowing everything — boho is back (again)! A particularly delightful trend to play with during the spring, it takes its cues from the ’60s and ’70s and features fun patterns, florals, suede and an overall effortless, layered look. Lean on accessories heavily for this trend; if you’re not one for a ruffled maxi dress, try adding in a suede hobo-style bag or some sculptural jewelry.