Exploring Forest Hill’s Health & Fitness Scene

Tucked into this energetic neighbourhood of Forest Hill, The Eglinton Way has become a destination for those looking to move, sweat, and reconnect. Whether you’re a long-time fitness fanatic or just beginning your journey, this stretch between Chaplin Crescent and Oriole Parkway offers something for everyone. From boxing and yoga to science-backed training, here’s a guide to the must-visit studios redefining self-care.

Oxygen Yoga: Heated Classes, High Vibes

At Oxygen Yoga, the heat is part of the magic. This studio offers far infrared heated classes designed to detoxify and energize. Whether you’re flowing through a power yoga class, sculpting muscles in a toning session, or finding your zen in a candlelit stretch, Oxygen’s blend of movement and mindfulness creates a powerful reset for body and mind. With daily classes and welcoming instructors, Oxygen’s approach will leave you feeling balanced and recharged.

BeatBox: Pack a Punch, Feel the Power

BeatBox delivers a dynamic, full-body workout that blends boxing fundamentals with high-intensity floor exercises. With 10 rounds of punching and fast-paced HIIT moves, you will feel like a champion. The space features a booming sound system and custom LED lighting that energizes every jab, hook, and squat. Whether you’re new to boxing or a seasoned pro, BeatBox’s guided, easy-to-follow format is designed to challenge and empower anyone.

Detox Club: Where Mind Meets Muscle

Physical strength and mental clarity go hand in hand at Detox Club. Offering personal training and innovative group classes, Detox Club takes a whole-body approach to wellness. Here, workouts are crafted to reduce stress, sharpen focus, and empower you from the inside out. With expert guidance and a space that encourages challenge and connection, Detox Club helps you build strength, energy, and confidence that radiates.

Body + Soul: Fitness That Feels Personal

Body + Soul is a gym built on a simple philosophy: fitness should be personal, flexible, and empowering. With monthly memberships, expert trainers, and evidence-based programs, this studio makes it easy to feel supported, whether you’re training one-on-one or solo. From pre-/post-natal care to injury rehab and specialized personal training, Body + Soul helps you train smarter, move better, and feel stronger every step of the way.

FPR Longevity: Feel Pretty Remarkable at Any Age

FPR – short for Feeling Pretty Remarkable – redefines what it means to age well. This performance studio helps you stay strong, energized, and injury-free through every stage of life. With a science-based approach and personalized support, FPR simplifies healthy aging with programs to build resilience, improve mobility, and boost everyday performance. Whether you’re aiming to feel better, move smarter, or live more fully, FPR is your partner in building a body that lasts.

Fitness Social Studio: Movement with Community at Heart

At Fitness Social Studio, it’s more than just fitness—it’s connection. This new boutique gym specializes in personalized programming designed to match your goals and vibe. This space offers group classes, 24-hour gym access, and personal training to empower members to push, build, and elevate their well-being. Clients of all ages are welcome to the fun, social, and close-knit environment at Fitness Social Studio.

Wellness, Reimagined on Every Corner

Whether you’re looking to sweat it out, slow things down, or build long-term strength, these studios offer something for every wellness journey. From guided classes to expert coaching, The Eglinton Way is where wellness lives. It’s where fitness meets fun, and self-care is celebrated in every form. With something for every fitness level and lifestyle, this block is your go-to destination to move, recharge, and feel your best.