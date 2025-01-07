Sonic escapes: The 25 best concerts to brighten Toronto’s coldest months

Toronto is in the middle of a very cold and very dark period and there is no relief anytime soon. So, we spend our lives huddled indoors waiting for spring. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good time. Toronto is still the best city in the country for live music, and it isn’t even close. To that end, despite the traditional January blahs when it comes to live music, we’ve created a list of the best 25 concerts that will take us to spring when we can emerge from our sonic slumbers and renew our interest in the great outdoors.

Here are the top 25 concerts this winter in Toronto.

Jan 10: Golden Feather at the Dance Cave

Okay, a little under the radar, but this glorious little collective from Hamilton is fantastic live. If you love The Band and other music of the Laurel Canyon scene, or just want to feel the vibes and dance, then this could be the perfect band for you.

Jan 21: The Vaccines at the Concert Hall

Swagger-fueled garage twang at its finest as English indie rockers Vaccines hit the historic Concert Hall.

Jan. 23: Joy Oladokun at Axis Club

A night of soulful melodies and powerful storytelling as part of The Blackbird Tour.

Jan. 24: Carol Ades at Drake Underground

Immense talent, with a breathtaking voice and a penchant for poignant and honest songwriting.

Jan. 25: Slowdive, Massey Hall

Acclaimed English rock band rooted in the ”90s checks into the venerable Massey Hall for a stop on their everything is alive tour.

Jan. 28 and 30: Sum 41, Scotiabank Arena

Interrupters join in the fun as the punks from Ajax make a two-night stop on their farewell tour.

Feb. 4: Soccer Mommy, Concert Hall

Indie-rock artist Soccer Mommy is set to captivate Toronto fans with her emotive melodies and introspective lyrics

Feb. 6, 7, 8: Jack White, History, Massey Hall (8/9)

The legendary frontman of the White Stripes, and member of Dead Weather and the Raconteurs hits town for three huge shows, but that one at History is the keeper.

Feb. 10, 11: Goose, History

Jam band extraordinaire Goose comes to town on the heels of a huge spike in popularity. This band is fun and good times.

Feb. 15: Busty and the Bass, Great Hall

A night with this fun-loving party band from Montreal is a sure-fire way to kick the winter blues square in the keister.

Feb. 15: Willow Avalon, Horseshoe Tavern

Nothing like a night of country music at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern on a cold winter night.

Feb. 18: Ax and the Hatchmen, Longboat Hall

Chicago indie rockers have an infectious sound and big personalities, Longboat Hall is the perfect venue to get some close-up magic.

Feb. 19: Molchat Doma, History

Belarusian dark wave post-punk band Molchat Doma checks into History for what will surely be a memorable show.

Feb. 21: Father John Misty, Massey Hall

One of the best singer-songwriters in America, Father John Misty, at Massey Hall is an event. It’s a can’t-miss show.

Feb. 22: Dear Rouge, Opera House

We love the Opera House, and it’s a great venue to check out Canadian indie band Dear Rouge.

Feb. 25, 26: Hamilton Leithauser, Drake Underground

This brilliant singer-songwriter is not to be missed, especially at one of the city’s best small and intimate venues.

Feb. 27: Chris Brown and Kate Fenner, Sound Garage

Any Bourbon Tabernacle Choir fans in the house? Well, here’s a chance to bask in the folksy glory of Chris Brown and Kate Fenner, two founders of Bourbons back in town for a rare live appearance.

Feb. 27,28 and Mar. 1: Wavelength Winter Festival, St. Anne’s Parish Hall

A incredible lineup will be featured at this amazing winter music festival organised by Wavelength including Owen Pallet, Controller.Controller, and many more.

Mar. 1: Elliott Brood, Longboat Hall

A Longboat Hall hootenanny with venerable roots rockin’ outfit Elliott Brood is a great way to celebrate that you made it to March.

Mar. 1: Inhaler, History

Any kid from the 80s will recognise the vocalist for this red-hot Irish band. Elijah Hewson is, of course, the son of U2’s Bono and sports the rock icon’s booming tenor.

Mar. 6: Shuffle Demons, Hughs Room

The jazz kings of Kensington hit Hugh’s Room for a night of melodic mayhem that could, yes could, include classics such as “Spadina Bus.”

Mar. 8: Kraftwerk, Massey Hall

Any true musicologist understands the impact of one of the most influential bands of all-time. Kraftwerk hits Massey for a rare and surely breathtaking concert.

Mar. 11,12: Suzanne Vega, Lula Lounge

Well, this was a surprise. Folkster from way back best-known for her song about a child named “Luka” who lives on the second floor is in town playing two shows at Lula Lounge. Cool.

Mar 15: Billy Joel, Scotiabank Arena

The Piano Man himself, one of the world’s great singers, is on tour and hits Toronto for the first time in a decade.

Mar. 16: Brett Kissel, Horseshoe Tavern

Canadian singer brings that country charm and down-home musical goodness to the Horseshoe as spring approaches.