Snoop Dogg shows some love to the Maple Leafs and Max Domi after OT win

The Toronto Maple Leafs now have a 2-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators after Max Domi scored the OT goal in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday evening. And out of everyone who decided to show some love to the Leafs, perhaps Snoop Dogg is the most surprising?

Shortly after last night’s win, the rapper re-uploaded a photo he took last year with Leafs forwards Max Domi and Ryan Reaves (Reaves, who wasn’t in last night’s lineup, was cheekily cropped out of the pic, leaving Snoop alongside Domi). Snoop’s support came even after the widely publicized trademark dispute between the Leafs and Snoop a few years back, where the Leafs opposed the rapper’s bid to trademark his new cannabis company.

Perhaps Snoop’s shout-out isn’t that much of a surprise — apparently, he’s a legit hockey fan, and the Leafs aren’t the only Canadian team the rapper has shown interest in.

In December, Complex magazine dropped a behind-the-scenes interview of Snoop and Dre from a documentary filmed in 2022, and fans geeked out over Snoop showing love to the Ottawa Senators! At that time, the rapper was also spotted in the recording studio sporting a shirt that featured a logo that combined the Senators and Death Row Records (a year later, the “O.G.” singer was part of a failed bid to purchase the Sens after losing the bid to Canadian billionaire Michael Andlauer).

Complex dropped some studio footage of Snoop and Dre making their new album together 🎥 I wish more artists would show us the process behind the music we love pic.twitter.com/UycKAl0Hwi — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 16, 2024

Although the Leafs are leading the series, the first two games were played on home turf at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The next two games will be played on Sens grounds at the Canadian Tire Centre, on Thursday and Saturday.