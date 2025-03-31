Smashing Pumpkins legend Billy Corgan returns to Toronto cottage country for concert

One of the most influential bands of the 90s Grunge era was the Smashing Pumpkins led by the frontman Billy Corgan. Now, fans of the iconic band have a chance to see a performance in one of Ontario’s most beloved and intimate venues: Muskoka’s Kee to Bala.

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, his new project, is coming to town as part of the highly anticipated A Return to Zero tour. The legendary frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins will take the stage at the Kee on June 11 followed by an appearance at History in Toronto on June 12.

Tickets for the show will be in high demand, with presale kicking off on April 2 at 10 a.m. The presale code is DANCE, so be sure to get in ahead of the scalpers who will jack up the prices to absurd amounts overnight.

Corgan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The setlist will include classic tracks and deep cuts from Mellon Collie, as well as the 25th anniversaries of Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II.

“The A Return to Zero Tour will reintroduce a four-piece, two set guitar lineup in which music from these seminal Pumpkins albums were created,” Corgan wrote, on a social media post announcing the tour.

For more details and ticket information, visit Live Nation.