Shrek is taking over Toronto this month with these swamp-tacular events

April is the season of flowers blooming, unpredictable weather, playoffs and… Shrek? There must be something (green) in the air, because Toronto is playing host to not one, not two, but three themed events this month revolving around everyone’s favourite ogre. It could be because the anniversary of the release of Shrek 2 falls mid-month, on April 12 — 2025 marks 21 years since the premiere. Or it could just be because Toronto really loves supporting our own; don’t forget that Shrek himself is a Torontonian, voiced by the great Mike Myers!

Get into the swampy spirit this spring and check out these Shrek-tastic events.

Which Shrek movie is your favourite says a lot about you — and for many, the answer is unequivocally Shrek 2. If you agree, head to Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema on April 12 for a shout-along (no, not sing-along) to the iconic sequel. The event feautures a drag performance by Andy Fetamean, a shout-along game, a themed drink special and endless opportunities to show off your Shrek knowledge and belt the lyrics to the legendary soundtrack.

Though some may argue it should have been a Best Picture win, Shrek fans can take solace in the fact that the original 2002 movie did get some critical acclaim when it secured an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Celebrate the award-winning classic on April 11 with Swamp Ball!, an interactive drag screening of Shrek hosted by VaJayJay Abrams with special guest Baby Bel Bel. Expect a spectacular pre-show performance, followed by an interactive movie experience full audience-led prompts and shout-outs and even prop bags for early ticket buyers. Cheer on Shrek as he attempts to rescue Princess Fiona (who isn’t exactly keen on the whole rescuing part), with the hilarious Donkey by his side — whether he likes it or not!

Lean into the extreme campiness of the film series with Shrek’s Spring Fling on April 26, an ogre-the-top event presented by Camp Queer and filled with Shrek-themed drag, live music, burlesque and a DJ taking your favourite songs from the soundtrack as well as top 2000s hits and spinning ear-catching remixes all night long! All performances by drag performers, musicians and burlesque artists will have a distinctive Shrek-ified spin, and event-goers are expected to come dressed as their favourite fairytale creature, swamp dweller or even more obscure reference from the film for a chance to win a prize! Then, party all night long to Y2K music before washing off your green paint.

After you’ve shouted along, cheered on ogre-fied drag performers and partied hard to the movie soundtrack, test your Shrek knowledge at themed trivia on April 29! See how well you remember the first two movies (or host a watch party in the days before with friends to refresh your knowledge). And get dressed up in your best fairy tale attire for the chance to win the Best Dressed prize! You can also snag a few Shrek-themed drinks while you’re there.