Shawn Mendes is back and he’s already announcing a hometown Toronto show

Shawn Mendes is officially back. After stepping away from touring to focus on his mental health and well-being, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated artist has announced his return to the stage — and he’s kicking things off with a hometown show in Toronto.

“Here we go, on the road again,” said Mendes, on a social media post announcing his tour.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, who first rose to fame posting song covers on Vine before skyrocketing to global stardom with hits like Stitches, In My Blood, and Treat You Better, is bringing new energy, a fresh perspective, and a lot of love to this next chapter.

Presales for the tour start Wednesday, June 4, with general onsale beginning Friday, June 6. Fans can sign up now for presale access at shawnmendesofficial.com.

Joining Shawn on tour are a trio of rising stars he’s genuinely excited to share the stage with:

Portuguese singer and songwriter MARO, Lubiana, a Belgian artist with Cameroon roots, and Eddie Benjamin, who Mendes refers to as his brother, is joining the tour in North America.

“Guys we have some real life angels joining us on tour,” he shared.