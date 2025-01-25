Sharing the Road Safely with Snow Plows

See all posts by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

Winter brings snow and icy roads, making snow plows a crucial part of keeping highways and streets safe. However, sharing the road with these large machines requires extra caution. Isaac Zisckind, a founding partner at Diamond and Diamond, offers valuable advice for staying safe when driving near snow plows.

Keep a Safe Distance

Snow plows often move slowly, clearing snow and salting roads. When driving behind a plow, it’s important to maintain a safe following distance. Snow plows can throw snow and ice, reducing visibility, and may make sudden stops or turns. “A good rule of thumb is to stay at least ten car lengths behind a snow plow,” says Zisckind. “This gives you enough space to react if the plow suddenly stops or changes direction.”

Plows also tend to create snow clouds behind them, making it harder to see, so keeping your distance is crucial.

Don’t Attempt to Pass

Although it may seem tempting to pass a snow plow to get ahead, it’s dangerous. Snow plows are slow-moving, and roads near them can be slippery and poorly cleared. Additionally, plows sometimes block multiple lanes or suddenly veer to one side, creating potential hazards.

If possible, wait for the plow to move over or for a section of road that’s been cleared before passing.

Watch for Turns and Lane Changes

Snow plows often make wide turns to clear snow from the road’s edge. They may also change lanes without warning. Drivers need to stay alert to avoid accidents when plows need to clear all lanes or shift positions to deal with changing road conditions.

“Snow plows frequently make unpredictable movements, especially when clearing snow from the shoulder or turning onto smaller roads,” explains Zisckind.

Avoid Tailgating in Winter Conditions

Tailgating is never a good idea, but it’s particularly dangerous during winter. Snow plows are clearing icy or slippery roads, and getting too close to a plow can lead to accidents, especially if the vehicle in front suddenly stops or encounters an obstacle.

Maintaining a safe distance ensures you have enough time to react if the road conditions change suddenly.

Yield to Snow Plows When Necessary

Snow plows are doing important work to keep roads clear, so drivers should give them space. If a snow plow needs to stop to discharge salt or sand, drivers should be prepared to slow down or stop. It’s also essential to yield the right of way when needed, especially when plows are working in tight spaces.

“If a snow plow is operating, be prepared to stop or slow down,” advises Zisckind. “It’s important to let them do their job and give them the space they need to clear the road safely.” When snow plows are actively clearing roads, patience is key.

Share the Road with Snow Plows Safely

Sharing the road with snow plows requires patience, awareness, and caution. By maintaining a safe following distance, avoiding tailgating, and being prepared for snow plows to move unexpectedly, drivers can ensure their safety and contribute to safer winter driving conditions for all road users.

If you find yourself in a motor vehicle accident or require legal guidance, Diamond and Diamond is here to assist you. Stay safe on the roads this winter, and always remember: exercising caution around snow plows can prevent accidents and save lives.

About Jeremy Diamond

Jeremy Diamond is a lawyer and member of both Ontario and Florida Bars. Jeremy practices in the area of Plaintiff personal injury litigation. Click here to learn more about Jeremy Diamond.