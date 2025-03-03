Serena Williams joins Toronto Tempo’s WNBA ownership group

Excitement is building for the inaugural season of the city’s new WNBA team and now tennis icon Serena Williams is joining the squad. Williams is taking her winning mentality and championship pedigree to the WNBA, joining the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, the league’s first Canadian franchise. Williams partners with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, in shaping the team’s future.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the Toronto Tempo,” Williams said. “This moment is about more than basketball — it’s about showcasing the value and potential of female athletes. Women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity.”

Williams, who made her professional tennis debut in Canada in 1995, brings a legacy of dominance with 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Tempo President Teresa Resch called her “the greatest athlete of all time,” adding, “Her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible.”

As part of her role, Williams will influence the team’s visual identity, including jersey designs and merchandise collaborations. Tanenbaum called her an “icon, role model, and force for change” whose leadership aligns with the Tempo’s mission.

The team will begin play at Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and host games across Canada. Fans can join the Season Ticket Waitlist at tempo.wnba.com.