Seattle tries to entice Blue Jays fans back across the border with deep discounts

When Blue Jays fans travel to Seattle next weekend for the team’s match-up against the Mariners, they’ll be greeted by something surprising from our southern neighbours: an apology, and some serious discounts.

Canadian travel to the U.S. has plunged by 32 per cent in recent months, likely due to the ongoing trade war, and given the recent annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. To drum up more business, and as a sort of apology to Canadians, a slew of Seattle hotels and restaurants are offering deep discounts to Canadian tourists.

The discounts are part of a campaign called Open Arms for Canada, created by a group of local businesspeople, including Donegan and Howard Wright, who head the Seattle Hospitality Group.

“We love our Canadian neighbors. And we regret how our federal government is treating you. We wish we could change what happens in the other Washington,” the campaign’s website states. “What we can do is show you our thanks for being here.”

Canadians can take advantage of these deals the weekend of May 9, when the Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays (you don’t technically have to be a Jays fun, you just have to be Canadian — so make sure to bring your ID!). Businesses like Ivar’s, the Space Needle, Fremont Brewing and Ethan Stowell Restaurants are accepting the Canadian dollar at par and discounting tabs by 30 per cent to make up for the exchange rate.

It’s their way of saying, “We’re glad you’re here, and we’re on your side.”

A tagline on the website also acknowledges the catchphrase started by Canadian Mike Myers. “We respect that your elbows are up,” it reads. “For you, we’re keeping our arms open.”

In the past, it’s been a tradition for Canadians to travel across the border en masse when the Seattle Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays for a series of matches. But with tensions on the rise between nations, many fans have opted to cancel their annual trip — a Reddit post asking if any Jays fans are still planning to go to the Seattle series this year amassed dozens of comments, with many noting that they won’t be travelling this year.

Seattle businesses, used to a boost in tourism from travelling Jays fans, will likely feel the impact — there are still plenty of tickets left for the May 9–11 games, with lower bowl tickets on Friday going for as little as $60.

Trump has been in office for just over 100 days and has antagonized Canadians with his repeated calls to turn the country into America’s 51st state, leading some to imagine what a bleak future Toronto would have under U.S. annexation. He often referred to former Prime Minister Trudeau as ‘Governor’ instead of Prime Minister and recently imposed a blanket 25 per cent tariff on various Canadian goods — so, it’s no surprise that the long-standing camaraderie between the two countries has become quite sour in recent months.

But perhaps this new campaign can help turn things around? Click here for the full list of Seattle businesses participating in the campaign.

