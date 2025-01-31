You can now shop the closet of Toronto’s maximalist influencer Sara Camposarcone

Sustainable maximalist influencer and stylist Sara Camposarcone, known for her eclectic, colourful outfits, just launched a website where you can shop her closet in curated batches.

Camposarcone, also known as Sara Campz on her social channels, has been on the influencer beat for a few years now, having pivoted to full-time content creation in the summer of 2022–the same year that she went thrift shopping with Streets of Toronto. At the time she had about 44,000 followers on Instagram and 350,000 on TikTok. Those numbers have since grown to 365,000 and nearly 2 million, respectively. She’s also expanded her social presence to YouTube and popular Chinese app RedNote.

She’s been featured in Vogue, Elle, Refinery29, The New York Times and more, and has made appearances at fashion weeks all over the world, including Fashion Art Toronto where she has attended as both model and stylist. Wherever she goes—in her fabulous, wacky outfits—she carries a perceptible warmth that makes her as easy to approach as she is to befriend. It’s probably because she’s doing the thing that makes her happiest in the world: inspiring others to express themselves and be confident.

Since Camposarcone’s brand is built around clothing, she has a lot: both second-hand pieces she’s sourced herself as well as pieces gifted to her by collaborating fashion brands. A natural part of keeping her collection sustainable is passing along clothes she no longer wears so they can have a second life (or in the case of her vintage pieces, maybe several lives).

“Recently I was doing a closet tour series on my YouTube, going through every single purse and shoe I own, and I’m pretty sure for shoes alone, I counted 95 pairs. For my full wardrobe, I would guess it’s in the hundreds,” she laughs. “My closet is my favourite place to spend time, but it definitely gets overwhelming.”

“That’s where the idea for the website came from—I need to get rid of some stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SC 👼🏻⚡️ (@saracamposarcone)

Camposarcone has done story sales on Instagram in the past, but she wanted this project to feel more intentional, as she envisions using the website to potentially write blog posts in the future. Another benefit of curating clothing sales in this way is that it gives her another channel to connect with her followers.

“I get questions all the time from people, saying ‘If you’re ever going to sell this, I would love to buy it.’ And I love giving my pieces to someone that I know is going to appreciate it as much as I did,” she says.

With this launch, her followers can shop her closet from anywhere in the world and have their chosen piece shipped to them.

She intends to post her collection in curated drops of 50 or so pieces at a time. The first features everything from blazers and dresses to hats, shoes and purses—many of which are designer labels.

“There will be some Jean Paul Gaultier, Comme des Garçons, some niche Y2K brands like Cop Copine, tons of vintage dresses, prom dresses and a lot of vintage lingerie like camp corsets and vintage tutus,” she says. “I really want it to be a mix of everything.”

As for pricing, Camposarcone is a seasoned bargain hunter with ten years of thrifting under her belt, so she’s been able to source really special pieces at affordable costs. Prices will start around $25 on the low end (mainly accessories) and go to upwards of $400 for certain designer pieces.

Since her relationship to fashion has a lot to do with experimentation, including oversized garments, her clothes range from XS-L. Shoes are more limited, falling exclusively into her size 6-7 range, but in the future she says she’ll likely source other sizes now that she has a reason to thrift things that don’t personally fit her.

“I’m really excited because I feel like the things that I’m going to be listing really resemble my personal style, but within that there’s still individual pieces for everyone—not just crazy, wacky things but also some basic and slightly elevated pieces,” she says. “And my followers will be able to pick out pieces that I’ve worn in certain videos and styled, which feels really special.”

In the future, Camposarcone may also rent out certain pieces in her current rotation. “I think that’s a really cool way to practice sustainability and connect with my followers—people can wear a piece of mine for a weekend or a trip,” she says. “There’s so much consumerism in the fashion world; we’re just constantly being fed the newest, coolest thing. But you don’t need a lot to achieve a really cool outfit, or feel good about yourself.”

Now that she’s inspired to curate, future drops will feature more versatility, including pieces she sources while travelling—including from a trip to Japan she’s taking this year. “It’s the perfect opportunity to source unique pieces for people who can’t travel to these places themselves,” she says.