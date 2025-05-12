San Francisco’s viral Cake Picnic got 1,300 cakes. Now Toronto’s ready to top it

Toronto’s first-ever Cake Picnic is a true testament to the idea that you really can have your cake and eat it too.

On Saturday, May 24, frosting fanatics from all over the city will gather along the West Toronto Railpath for an afternoon filled with cake, sunshine (fingers crossed) and good company. The event is sold out, but if you didn’t snag a ticket, don’t worry, there may be more dates to come!

Originally dreamed up by San Francisco baker Elisa Sunga, the Cake Picnic is all about bringing people together to share the love of cake. Elisa’s vision started as an intimate gathering of friends, each bringing a unique cake to the picnic, and it has since exploded into a global celebration of the sweet stuff. At the last cake picnic, more than 1,300 cakes were devoured. Now, Toronto gets its very own edition, whipped up by Le Dolci Culinary Classroom.

The concept is simple but sweet: Guests are encouraged to bring their own cakes — whether a towering layer cake, a cool vegan treat, or something in between — and show off their creations with fun name tags. Once the cake bell rings, it’s a free-for-all, with everyone eagerly filling their boxes with as many mouthwatering pieces as they can carry.

The Cake Picnic is all about celebrating every kind of cake — chiffon, upside-down, multi-tiered, cupcakes, meringues and even cake loaves. No matter your taste or dietary needs, there’s something for everyone, and every bite is a sweet reminder of how food brings people together.

For those who missed out this time, don’t worry, Le Dolci has plans to add more dates after the May event. Be sure to keep an eye out for future Cake Picnics and other happenings!