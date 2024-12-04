Sad news for board game lovers: Snakes & Lattes is closing

After seven years on Eglinton Avenue East, Snakes & Lattes’ midtown location is rolling its final dice. Known for being more than just a board game café, this vibrant space offered thousands of games, curated drinks and a cozy community atmosphere.

The announcement, shared via Instagram, signals the end of a chapter for one of Toronto’s most beloved hangouts.

In 2010, French couple Ben Castanie and Aurelia Peynet opened Toronto’s first board game café in the Annex. Inspired by a visit to a Chicago game store, they transformed their growing collection into a cozy, screen-free zone named after Snakes and Ladders.

Snakes & Lattes quickly grew into a North American sensation, with eight locations across Canada and the U.S. Its midtown flagship, which opened in 2017, spanned three floors and accommodated 250 guests. A spot for everything from first dates to family game nights, the spot served up a carefully curated game collection, local draft beers and house-roasted coffee.

The café’s commitment to fostering genuine, screen-free connections made it a standout in a digitally dominated world. Game gurus were always available, helping players navigate an extensive game selection, ensuring everyone felt welcome. Whether diving into a fun round of Pictionary or enjoying a nostalgic game of Snakes and Ladders, the experience was always elevated by a menu of comforting snacks, craft drinks, and a laid-back, inviting atmosphere.

Snakes & Lattes’ Toronto three other locations — Annex, College and Wellington Market — are still open, keeping the brand’s global reputation alive. Despite the midtown closure, its influence on board game cafés worldwide and its expansion across North America remain strong.