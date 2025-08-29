This Toronto mall just launched a fundraiser to help kids achieve their dreams at school

Start the school year off right this season by making a difference in a child’s education. One local Toronto mall has launched a school supply drive to start students off on the right foot — with much-needed school supplies.

Yorkgate Mall is back with its second annual Countdown to Class! School Supplies Drive, in support of The Children’s Breakfast Clubs. This local organization has been around for 40 years, providing healthy meals and educational, cultural and recreational activities to children and youth all over Southern Ontario. Part of their services include providing over 5,000 nutritious and culturally reflective breakfasts per week to more than 30 communities in the province.

Running through Sept. 5, visitors to the mall at 1 Yorkgate Blvd. can help fill the mini School Bus donation box (located near BMO) with school supplies. While all supplies would be welcome, there are a few that are most-needed for the drive, including: pens, pencils, pencil case, markers, crayons, rulers, notebooks, lunch kits, refillable water bottles, binders (3 inch), scientific calculators, highlighters, USB sticks, coloured sharpies, combination locks, and gym socks. Check out the full list of requested items at yorkgatemall.com.

All donations collected during the drive will be distributed by The Children’s Breakfast Club, helping give children all over Ontario a strong and supported start to their school year.

As part of the North York neighbourhood, Yorkgate Mall has returned to this popular initiative for a third year with the goal of encouraging some community support for members who need it.

“The need in our community is growing, and we’re asking for local businesses, shoppers and the public’s support. School supplies are crucial for students’ success, especially during tough economic times. Let’s work together to give local kids a strong start to the school year, as we aim to give away 2,000 backpacks,” says Chris Couch, marketing associate at Yorkgate Mall.

Give back to your community by supporting your local mall, local charity and local students!

Visit Yorkgate Mall, located at Jane and Finch in Toronto, Ontario, to take part — the mall also offers over 60 stores and services under one roof including No Frills, LCBO, IDA Drug Mart, Dollarama and BMO.