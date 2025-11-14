Toronto’s Top Lawyers Guiding You Every Step of The Way

When it comes to legal matters, the process can feel challenging, especially when you’re unsure of your next steps. Finding the right firm and lawyer to guide you can be just as stressful as the case itself. That’s why we’re featuring insights from nine of Toronto’s top lawyers; professionals whose expertise and client dedication will help make your journey as smooth and reassuring as possible. These lawyers understand how overwhelming legal challenges can be, and they’re committed to supporting you every step of the way. See how years of experience, determination, and proven results make them the perfect choice to stand by your side.

Lai-King Hum

Hum Law Firm

Lai-King Hum is the Principal Lawyer at Hum Law Firm. Called as a lawyer in Ontario and Quebec, she and her team have expertise in employment law, management side labour, and all aspects of workplace investigations.

What’s a common misconception people have about your area of law?

The team at Hum Law Firm often encounters individuals with a common misconception and fear that after losing your job, you will lose the employer’s termination offer unless you sign back immediately. However, being guided by that fear into accepting the initial severance offer can mean leaving potentially life-changing settlements on the table. We want you to understand your rights and if you should negotiate your exit package. If managed correctly, losing a job can actually be a pivotal, windfall opportunity. For long-term employees, large termination packages are common. We’ve seen situations where a two-month offer has turned into a year’s salary or more after negotiation. People can end up with a fraction of what they are entitled to if they don’t act on legal advice, or are afraid to do so. Imagine walking away from $100,000 and what that could be worth when invested for decades. We have an advantage. We act for employers as well. We know what tactics are being used. And we understand you, and your rights – we will fight for your fair and proper termination payout. Before you leave any money on the table, consult a lawyer and know your rights.

Karen Kotansky & Lisa Gelman

Gelman Law

Gelman & Associates is an award-winning, client-focused family law firm, with five offices throughout the GTA. Founded in 2002, we have grown to over 20 lawyers. We treat clients with compassion and understanding, while aggressively protecting their legal rights. We offer 30 minute free consultations. We practice all areas of Family Law including Divorce, Separation, Pre-nups, and Adoptions.

How do clients describe you and your firm?

We are compassionate professionals who treat each client as an individual. We take the time to listen to our clients and work hard to protect their rights. Although we are strong and passionate, and fight when needed, we are not unreasonably aggressive. Clients feel that we “have their backs”.

How do clients benefit from working with your firm?

We are team focused, which means each client receives a uniquely tailored strategy/plan for their case. We have over 20 lawyers of varied backgrounds and experiences all practising only Family Law. We often work in teams, pairing a senior lawyer and junior lawyers together to keep costs down while getting the benefit of many eyes and numerous years of experience. Our lawyers across the city all collaborate to provide stellar exceptional service. And most of all, we truly care about our clients.

Sarah Boulby, Oren Weinberg, Kenneth Fishman

Boulby Weinberg Fishman LLP

Boulby Weinberg Fishman LLP is an elite boutique family law firm providing customized dispute resolution strategies for an array of family disputes. We advise and represent our clients in simple, amicable separations as well as highly contentious divorces. While offering clients an approachable and relaxed atmosphere, our family lawyers provide a comprehensive understanding of the most complex family law issues at local, national, and international levels.

What types of matters does your firm handle?

Our team handles the full spectrum of family, support, and divorce issues, including parenting concerns (decision-making responsibility/custody and parenting time/access), child and spousal support, property and financial division, and domestic agreements (including marriage/cohabitation contracts and separation agreements). We are also uniquely experienced in complicated international matters, such as multi-jurisdictional families and child abduction cases, as well as issues impacting high-net-worth families, including business valuation and division, inheritance and wealth protection, and family trusts.

Why should someone retain Boulby Weinberg Fishman LLP?

Our knowledgeable team has a complete toolbox of dispute resolution options at its disposal to resolve issues and minimize conflict as efficiently as possible. Our firm members have extensive experience resolving complex family and divorce cases through a variety of dispute resolution processes, including mediation, arbitration, and litigation. No matter how difficult the case, we are able to create legal solutions tailored to each client’s unique circumstances and concerns.

Steve Benmor

Benmor Family Law Group

Steve Benmor, B.Sc., LL.B., LL.M. (Family Law), C.S., Cert.F.Med., C.Arb., FDRP PC, is the founder and principal lawyer of Benmor Family Law Group, a boutique matrimonial law firm in downtown Toronto. He is a Certified Specialist in Family Law and was admitted as a fellow to the prestigious International Academy of Family Lawyers. Steve is regularly retained as a Divorce Mediator/Arbitrator and Parenting Coordinator.

What can clients expect when they retain you/your firm?

As a Divorce Mediator/Arbitrator, Steve uses his 30 years of in-depth knowledge of family law, courtroom experience, and expert problem-solving skills in Divorce Mediation/Arbitration to help spouses reach fair, fast, and cooperative divorce settlements without the financial losses, emotional costs, and lengthy delays from divorce court.

Steve is dedicated to facilitating amicable, cooperative and swift divorce settlements. He is committed to helping families heal and move forward. By working with Steve, clients can expect real results – fair resolutions that empower them to embrace a more secure and positive future. Lawyers refer their clients to Steve for Divorce Mediation/Arbitration because they trust that he can settle their toughest cases.

Aminder Kaur Mangat

AKM Law

AKM Law is a Toronto based boutique immigration firm. Led by Aminder Kaur Mangat, Certified Specialist in Immigration Law (Law Society of Ontario), the firm handles the full scope of immigration and refugee matters. With precedent-setting Federal Court wins, AKM Law is recognized for legal excellence, innovation, and commitment to access to justice.

Why is it important to hire a Certified Specialist in immigration law?

Immigration is one of the most complex and fast-changing areas of law, where even small errors can cause major delays, refusals, or findings of inadmissibility for misrepresentation. Hiring a Certified Specialist means choosing a lawyer formally recognized by the Law Society of Ontario for advanced expertise, ethical standards, and proven results. At AKM Law, this designation reflects our firm’s commitment to excellence and strategic advocacy across the full scope of immigration and refugee matters. As the founder of AKM Law and one of Toronto’s few Certified Specialists in Immigration Law, I combine technical expertise with a personal dedication to the people behind every case. I built this firm on the belief that immigration law should be accessible, strategic, and compassionate, values that continue to define our practice and the trust clients place in us.

Ryan Handlarski

RH Criminal Defence

Ryan Handlarski is a criminal defence lawyer practicing in Ontario since 2009. Ryan graduated from the University of Ottawa Law School cum laude, clerked for the Ontario Court of Justice and worked for Greenspan Partners before starting his own firm in 2011. Ryan has successfully defended hundreds of individuals charged with a range of offences from impaired driving and domestic assault, to drug trafficking, firearms offences and first-degree murder. Ryan has also been published in the UBC Law Review.

Why do you choose to practice criminal defence?

I practice criminal defence because I believe in the principles of the presumption of innocence and proof beyond a reasonable doubt. I love the role of being the one in the courtroom who knows the accused and can tell his or her story, and love the thrill of a criminal trial. Many people would hate going to jail and interviewing a client charged with a serious crime, but I have always loved it and found it interesting. I very often find myself getting along really well with my clients and being excited to cross-examine witnesses and challenge the case on their behalf. There have to be people like me to make the system work. Criminal defence is a calling for me and the only thing I could ever do.