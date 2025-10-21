Top 5 Neighbourhood Spots for Asian Cuisine in Midtown

Did you know that Eglinton Avenue West between Chaplin Crescent and Oriole Parkway is a vibrant hub for Asian cuisine? The Eglinton Way is home to a diverse array of restaurants that celebrate culinary traditions from across Asia. From steaming noodle bowls and sizzling stir-fries to fresh, artfully prepared sushi, these local gems serve up authentic flavours with a creative twist. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a leisurely sit-down meal, it’s the perfect stretch to explore the neighbourhood’s dynamic and delicious food scene.

Upscale Meets Surf N Turf

For over 50 years, House of Chan has been a Toronto dining landmark, earning a reputation for excellence that spans generations. The restaurant is famed for its USDA prime steaks, East Coast lobster, and a menu that blends gourmet Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine. From a perfectly cooked steak to bold, flavourful Chinese dishes, House of Chan delivers a refined experience that has stood the test of time.

514 Eglinton Ave. W. houseofchan.ca

Izakaya Classics and…Karaoke?

Looking for the perfect date night or group hangout spot in Midtown? Step into Sake Bar Kushi, a cozy izakaya where the dim lighting, dark wood accents, red ambient glow, and hand-drawn wall art create an intimate and inviting vibe. Specializing in kushi (Japanese-style skewers grilled over charcoal) this spot offers a wide selection of izakaya classics like sashimi, teriyaki and karaage. Pair your bites with Japanese whisky, refreshing yuzu cocktails, plum wine, or premium sake. And here’s a little secret…tucked away inside is Ki Karaoke, a hidden karaoke speakeasy perfect for private parties and celebrations. Planning a romantic evening or a lively group gathering? This Midtown gem has you covered!

257 Eglinton Ave. W. sakebarkushi.ca

Asian Fusion Fan Favorite

Blooming Orchid is a no-fuss Asian fusion restaurant that is a local favorite, offering flexible dining hours that cater to both lunchgoers and late-night diners every day except Tuesdays. Known for its speedy service and diverse menu featuring classic Japanese, Chinese and Thai dishes, it serves up everything from sushi party trays, bento boxes, and dim sum to all-you-can-eat sushi and customizable lunchtime combos. There’s something for everyone, and more than enough to leave you full and satisfied!

525 Eglinton Ave. W. bloomingorchid.ca

Flavourful & Refreshing

Thairoomgrand Eglinton is the second location of this upscale Thai and Malaysian restaurant, founded by notable Toronto restaurateur Kugendran Perampalam. Known for its bold, authentic flavours and artistic presentations, every dish is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients that highlight the aromatic essence of Southeast Asian cuisine. Generous and satisfying portions ensure guests leave happy and full. The sleek, decorative interior, complete with vibrant red seating booths and spacious tables, makes it a perfect setting for everything from casual office lunches to lively group dinners. Thairoomgrand also offers convenient catering through their website and earns consistent 5-star reviews on popular delivery apps, making it easy to enjoy a taste of Thailand from the comfort of home.

288 Eglinton Ave. W. thairoomgrand.com/locations/midtown

For True Sushi Lovers

Tokyo Sushi is a family-owned and operated restaurant that has been a beloved staple of the Eglinton West sushi scene for years. Known for its warm, welcoming service and consistently high-quality fish, it offers a stacked menu featuring an impressive variety of unique maki rolls, satisfying bento box combos, and crowd-favorite dishes. But what really sets it apart? The extravagant Tokyo Love Boats — overflowing with expertly crafted sushi, sashimi, and rolls that are as stunning as they are delicious. Whether you’re a sushi aficionado or a curious newcomer, this cozy neighbourhood spot delivers an unforgettable dining experience every time.

373 Eglinton Ave. W. tokyosushisimon.com

Craving a casual lunch, a date-night dinner, or something new to try with friends? The Eglinton Way has the perfect solution to satisfy every palate! We highly recommend checking out one of these local restaurant hot spots soon. It’s the perfect way to enjoy delicious cuisine right in the heart of the neighbourhood.

