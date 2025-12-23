‘Tis the season to stream free first episodes with STACKTV!

The holiday season is officially here! The time for seeing family and friends, eating delicious treats, giving gifts, giving back, and catching up on all your favourite TV shows (or starting a new one). STACKTV through Amazon Prime Video is making TV watching a little more festive and fun this year.

Running from Dec. 22 until Jan. 4, you’ll be able to enjoy the first episode of 16 hit shows FREE! Whether you made the naughty or nice list, STACKTV is giving everyone the perfect gift; the chance to find your new favourite TV show to obsess over.

Ranging from reality TV and baking shows to comedy and star-studded thrillers, there’s something for everyone to stream.

Highlights include All Her Fault, adapted from the best-selling novel by Andrea Mara. The series opens on a terrifying situation that eventually unearths the deep secrets of a community. Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook, Succession) arrives at 1800 Crescent Hollow Rd., expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare. Also stars Emmy nominee Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Dakota Fanning (The Perfect Couple) and Michael Peña (Unstoppable).

For true crime fans, don’t miss Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. This series peels back the twisted layers of John Wayne Gacy’s life while weaving in the heartrending stories of his victims.

Get some home reno inspiration with Building Baeumler, Beer Budget Reno and Rentovation, starring Home Network’s own Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Kristen Coutts and Natalie Chong. If you want to keep the holiday spirit coming, tune into Holiday Bakeshop, a festive and flavourful baking showdown with a $25,000 prize.

Other top shows include Laid, an incredible comedy starring Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu, dark comedy Small Town, Big Story with Christina Hendricks, the second season of the holiday hit Mistletoe Murders and reality show Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.

Free episodes are only available until Jan. 4, so take advantage of the opportunity to try out new shows before it ends! After that, you can subscribe to STACKTV through Amazon Prime Video for $14.99 a month.

If you subscribe now, you’ll join just in time to catch three new exclusive titles coming to the streaming platform in January. The Copenhagen Test starring Simu Liu, an action-packed espionage thriller will be available to binge on Jan. 1. Amadeus, a historical drama based on the life of Mozart, will be streaming on Jan. 5. Finally, PONIES starts streaming Jan. 15. Starring Emilia Clarke and Hayley Lu Richardson, it’s set against the backdrop of Moscow in 1977 where a pair of two unsuspecting individuals become the CIA’s secret weapon.

For now, give yourself the gift of great TV this holiday season and stream countless new shows through STACKTV, totally free!